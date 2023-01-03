Read full article on original website
Newcastle Become 3rd Team To Stop Arsenal Winning In Premier League This Season
The Gunners recorded 17 shots at the Emirates Stadium but only four of them tested Nick Pope, who kept his 10th EPL clean sheet of the campaign.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City - Premier League (1/5/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Two of the legendary franchises in English football meet up in the lone Premier League match on Thursday, one trying to stay in the hunt for another title, while the other is hoping to get back toward the top of the table, as Manchester City prepares to take on Chelsea.
Frank Lampard is to blame if Everton sack him… he never should’ve taken such a basket case of a job in the first place
IF there is one consolation for Frank Lampard, as he desperately clings to his job, it is that nobody could reasonably claim Everton’s omnishambles is down to him. A quick glance at the managers who have tried and failed under Farhad Moshiri’s disastrous Goodison ownership confirms as much.
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Misfiring Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez taunted by pizza chain after Brentford loss
It seems that everyone is in the mood to take a dig at the Reds' record signing, who drew yet another blank on Monday evening
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Yardbarker
Watch: Two substitutes combine to give Man City lead over Chelsea
Man City have taken the lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez. The Premier League champions did not look like themselves in the first half but came out firing in the second after Pep Guardiola made changes. Two of those changes were Jack Grealish...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
"Just Weren't Good Enough" - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Brentford Loss
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke liverpoolfc.com following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night.
BBC
Jesse Marsch: Leeds United boss 'hates' management stress
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he "hates the stress" that comes with being a Premier League manager. The 49-year-old has been in charge at Elland Road for just over 10 months, having succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February last year. Leeds secured top-flight survival on the final day...
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
Soccer-Lazio's Sarri warns of unpredictable league after World Cup break
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said on Tuesday that the World Cup break has made it difficult to predict how Serie A will unfold when teams return to action after a seven-week absence.
sporf.com
Jamie Carragher claims that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder or they will miss out on top 4
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that his former club will need to bring in a new midfielder if they want to finish top four following the Reds’ worrying 3-1 loss at Brentford last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked outmatched physically throughout the game as Brentford raced into a...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
sporf.com
Lee Sharpe talks Cody Gakpo signing for Liverpool over Manchester United
Old Trafford legend, Lee Sharpe, is furious that Manchester United let the opportunity to sign Cody Gakpo slip. Throughout his time at PSV, the 23-year-old cemented his place among the best prospects on the planet. With an Eredivisie title and a Dutch Footballer of the Year award to his name, the left winger dazzled fans with his incredible pace and dribbling skills, leaving clubs around the world desperate for his signature.
Yardbarker
Wednesday’s Premier League results round-up: Spurs thrash Palace, Forest pick up first away win
Four Premier League fixtures played out tonight with each match pivotal to the top-four race or relegation battle. Steve Cooper’s side picked up their first away win of the season with a 1-0 win at Saint Mary’s Stadium. The only goal of the game was through Taiwo Awoniyi and the crucial three points moved Forest out of the bottom three and into 15th place. Consequently, Southampton have dropped to rock bottom of the table after overseeing their sixth consecutive league loss.
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
Report: Chelsea Could Try For Moises Caicedo In January
Moises Caicedo from Brighton is a player Chelsea remain interested in and the Blue's could even make a January move for the Ecuador midfielder.
Soccer-Sarri struggles to understand how Lazio allowed Lecce to complete comeback win
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was at a loss to explain how his team let a 1-0 halftime lead slip away in their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Lecce in Serie A on Wednesday.
