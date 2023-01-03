ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Yardbarker

Watch: Two substitutes combine to give Man City lead over Chelsea

Man City have taken the lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez. The Premier League champions did not look like themselves in the first half but came out firing in the second after Pep Guardiola made changes. Two of those changes were Jack Grealish...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
BBC

Jesse Marsch: Leeds United boss 'hates' management stress

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he "hates the stress" that comes with being a Premier League manager. The 49-year-old has been in charge at Elland Road for just over 10 months, having succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February last year. Leeds secured top-flight survival on the final day...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
sporf.com

Lee Sharpe talks Cody Gakpo signing for Liverpool over Manchester United

Old Trafford legend, Lee Sharpe, is furious that Manchester United let the opportunity to sign Cody Gakpo slip. Throughout his time at PSV, the 23-year-old cemented his place among the best prospects on the planet. With an Eredivisie title and a Dutch Footballer of the Year award to his name, the left winger dazzled fans with his incredible pace and dribbling skills, leaving clubs around the world desperate for his signature.
Yardbarker

Wednesday’s Premier League results round-up: Spurs thrash Palace, Forest pick up first away win

Four Premier League fixtures played out tonight with each match pivotal to the top-four race or relegation battle. Steve Cooper’s side picked up their first away win of the season with a 1-0 win at Saint Mary’s Stadium. The only goal of the game was through Taiwo Awoniyi and the crucial three points moved Forest out of the bottom three and into 15th place. Consequently, Southampton have dropped to rock bottom of the table after overseeing their sixth consecutive league loss.
BBC

Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...

