When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
LUBBOCK, Texas—Expect your palette to experience food like never before when you visit Co-Op Public House. With a lunch and dinner menu and a full bar with specialty drinks, they offer something for everyone. Co-Op Public House restaurant is located at 4637 50th Street and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.. Find out more at @co_op public house.
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
A Lubbock resident has been going around town and filling in potholes. He's covered 500 of them over the past few weeks, and it doesn't look like he is slowing down any time soon. He's a saint! Why would someone go out of their way to fill in potholes for everyone in town? Sure, it's admirable, but man, that's a LOT of work. What a guy!
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
I should start with a disclaimer. I think possums are really, really great. They scream, hiss, hang upside down and have tons of teeth. I wish I was that cool. I won't, however, pretend that an encounter with an unexpected possum isn't frightening. The closest I've even been to a possum was on a late-night jog in very North Lubbock. I nearly tripped over a possum that was just chilling in the middle of the road.
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
One Lubbock driver took it upon themselves to park their bright yellow, teensy, tiny, baby truck absolutely horribly today in front of Academy. Maybe they thought it was cute and nobody would notice. Unfortunately for them, an FMX listener submitted this photo today and we think it's pretty gosh darn...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
Governor Gregg Abott issued a ban on TikTok from government issued technology over cybersecurity risks. However, one Lubbock artist has made his career off of the platform.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not uncommon to see tumbleweeds blowing through West Texas, but some residents in Wolfforth say their homes are overwhelmed by these giant balls of thorns. Gabi Rue, a Wolfforth homeowner says, “That wind is just not letting them get by, and then it just...
This is a day long feared, but not totally unexpected. A day which will be long remembered as the day that nature took back West Texas. This...is the day of the Great Tumbleweed Invasion. Glad I used up all of my Dutch Bros points before the world ended...whew!. Well, while...
Lubbock was patient and something they loved is finally back. Play It Again Sports is a discounted sporting goods store along with buying your used equipment. Lubbock is starting 2023 with a fresh new start and you can now shop this store for up to 60% off regular-priced items. Plus they will buy or trade something you don't want or use as well.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1 at Buffalo Springs Lake on Tuesday, the district announced. According to the district, the public was advised to boil their water due to a service line break and a temporary shutdown of the water system. Residents of […]
A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
