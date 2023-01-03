ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Co-Op Public House is open at 4637 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas—Expect your palette to experience food like never before when you visit Co-Op Public House. With a lunch and dinner menu and a full bar with specialty drinks, they offer something for everyone. Co-Op Public House restaurant is located at 4637 50th Street and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.. Find out more at @co_op public house.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, Here’s What To Do If You Find A Possum In Your Yard

I should start with a disclaimer. I think possums are really, really great. They scream, hiss, hang upside down and have tons of teeth. I wish I was that cool. I won't, however, pretend that an encounter with an unexpected possum isn't frightening. The closest I've even been to a possum was on a late-night jog in very North Lubbock. I nearly tripped over a possum that was just chilling in the middle of the road.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Play It Again Sports Is Officially Back Open In Lubbock

Lubbock was patient and something they loved is finally back. Play It Again Sports is a discounted sporting goods store along with buying your used equipment. Lubbock is starting 2023 with a fresh new start and you can now shop this store for up to 60% off regular-priced items. Plus they will buy or trade something you don't want or use as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Whiplash from West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
LUBBOCK, TX
