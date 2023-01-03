Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Fund Strategic Water Reserve For New Mexico
“Agua es Vida” – Water is Life. We read it and hear it and say it all across New Mexico, all the time. But our life is draining away as New Mexico faces unprecedented challenges to our water resources. To address these challenges, we need a wide range of water management tools, including a fully funded Strategic Water Reserve.
Max De Azevedo Named General Counsel For New Mexico Department Of Cultural Affairs
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) announce that Max De Azevedo has been named General Counsel for the Department. De Azevedo succeeds Peter Ives, who retired Dec. 31, 2022 after more than a decade of public service in city and state government in Santa Fe.
Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico
My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
NMDWS: New Mexico November 2022 Labor Market
New Mexico Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the November 2022 Labor Market Information. The New Mexico Labor Market Review (LMR) presents the most up-to-date labor market highlights and happenings. The LMR is produced and published monthly and includes data on the labor force, jobs, and unemployment for the state and...
PED: 2023 Teacher Of The Year Initiation Ceremony Jan. 13
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announces that Tara Hughes, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, will be honored at 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in Rotunda Hall of the New Mexico State Capitol at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail. Among those in attendance...
