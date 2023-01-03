City council places for the Mayor, Place 2, Place 4 and Place 6 will be on the May 6, 2023, ballot. All are three-year terms. If you are interested in running for a seat, city council candidate packets are available online at www.burlesontx.com/elections or at City Hall, 141 Renfro Street, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The filing period is open from January 18 through February 17.

BURLESON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO