U of I students return to campus confident in school security measures
MOSCOW, Idaho — For nearly two months, the murders of four University of Idaho students put a strain on many students on campus. With a suspect now in custody, the campus is filled with hope and the feeling of a fresh start as some students moved back into their rooms for the spring semester Sunday afternoon. Some students say Bryan...
News 8 WROC
‘Stop the Violence’ education and career fair set for Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brush off those textbooks and resumes and get ready for some opportunities. Happening all day on Monday: an education and career fair right in the heart of downtown at the Blue Cross Arena War Memorial. It’s a “Stop the Violence” event put on by United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe […]
