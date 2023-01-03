ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University Athletics

The Spartans Stingy Defense Was too Much for the Panthers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The High Point men's basketball team struggled to get an edge over USC Upstate, dropping the Big South conference game, 57-76 in Spartanburg. Records: High Point (8-8,0-4) USC Upstate (8-7,3-1) G.G. Smith: " Obviously, this is a deflating loss for us. I give Upstate a lot...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Late Rally Not Enough to Carry Panthers Over Spartans

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women's basketball team fell to USC Upstate on Saturday afternoon and dropped to 2-2 in Big South conference play. Jenson Edwards went 4-for-7 from three-point range to lead with 17 points and Nakyah Terrell added 13 points with four assists. Site:...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy