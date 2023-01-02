Read full article on original website
Scholarships available for Redbird legacies
The Illinois State Alumni Association and the groups that work in conjunction with the Alumni Association provide scholarship opportunities for current and future Redbirds of Illinois State University, particularly those that are a student of a parent, guardian, grandparent, or sibling who is an Illinois State graduate. Student Alumni Council/Marian...
New graduate program in marketing analytics to begin in fall 2023
The Graduate School and College of Business are excited to announce the Master of Science in marketing analytics. As the second program of its kind in Illinois and one of only 16 in the nation, this innovative, highly anticipated degree will allow students to develop both broad and deep technical skills in marketing analytics.
New year, new library homepage search box
Milner Library is pleased to unveil a new search box design on the library’s homepage just in time for the spring 2023 semester. Replacing the tabbed search box, the new design features a single box that defaults to searching “Everything”: the physical items you’ll find in the library, books from I-Share libraries, and digital resources like eBooks, articles, and streaming media.
