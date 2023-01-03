Trinity Industries Inc. has acquired Holden America, a multilevel vehicle securement and protection systems and gravity-outlet gates manufacturer for freight-rail use. Trinity acquired the company for $70 million with an additional minimum of $5 million per year for the next two years. The acquisition allows Trinity to expand its autorack manufacturing business in North America and take advantage of an improving automobile end market, Trinity officials said in a press release. The transaction closed Dec. 30, 2022.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO