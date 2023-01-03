Read full article on original website
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income
For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.
CNET
Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know
Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
New retirement bill means big changes for retirement and 529 plans
The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Savings Account Interest?
Many savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts have enjoyed sizable interest rate bumps in 2022 as the Federal Reserve edges the target federal funds range higher. Around this time last year, the best high-yield savings accounts earned an average of about 0.5% to 1%. As 2022 comes...
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits
After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
Non-Correlated Assets in Your Retirement Portfolio
Historically, the traditional retirement savings plan largely consisted of a portfolio of stocks and bonds in a ratio of 60/40 or some other combination, and adjusted along the way. A lot of savers have also used real estate and other investments, also risk-based assets, which is why it is so valuable and important to have adequate risk management for long-term planning.
5 Reasons You’ll Blow Up Your Retirement Plan
Life never stops changing, and since a retirement plan is all about your needs and goals, you should plan to adjust as your landscape shifts.
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
Column: The omnibus bill will help you save for retirement, though Wall Street will get its cut
The omnibus bill signed by President Biden will make it easier for many people to save for retirement, but more help is needed
6 Types of Nontaxable Income You Can Make in 2023
Generally speaking, income you earn from your job or business is fully taxable at the federal level and, where applicable, at the state level. Also See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't...
crowdfundinsider.com
Alto Shares Details About EOY IRA Contribution Limits, Reveals “Bold New Look” for Platform
AltoIRA notes that December is a “hectic” time of year. Between buying the right gifts, making holiday party appearances, and visiting with family, you’d be forgiven if your “top concern” isn’t maximizing your IRA contributions. According to AltoIRA, end-of-year IRA contributions are “something you...
Retirement Savings Contributions Credit for low-income families: Don't miss your $2,000 and apply
Only eligible people will be contacted. It won't be wrong to say that 2022 was a tough year in terms of finance. Various North Carolina residents and people living in different parts of the United States were depending on the government for basic food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.
