Tyler, TX

Cotton Bowl East Texas Notebook: Carthage's Kai Horton wins in stadium where he announced commitment to Tulane; Marshall's Tahj Washington goes over 100-yard receiving mark

ARLINGTON — On Dec. 18, 2020, Kai Horton sat inside AT&T Stadium talking to the media over Zoom following Carthage’s eighth state championship — a 70-14 win over Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II championship game. Horton threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns, ran for...
UT Tyler track and field signs 16, including 7 with East Texas ties

UT Tyler has added seven athletes with connections to East Texas to its track and field class of 16 for the 2023 recruiting class. Isaac Natera is a distance runner from Bishop Gorman here in Tyler. David Soto is a distance runner from Winnsboro. Gracie Ladner is also a distance...
East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo scheduled for January 13 in Tyler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708. This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest...
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors

TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15 p.m. the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
