CSX yesterday announced that Central South Carolina MegaSite in Lugoff, South Carolina, has been designated a CSX Select Site. . Select Sites are development-ready properties on the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been addressed. The properties are ready to meet the requirements of a wide variety of manufacturers, which reduces the time needed to build facilities and bring products to market, CSX officials said in a press release.

LUGOFF, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO