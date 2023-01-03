Norfolk Southern Railway this week announced that six new, fully electric cranes are now operating at its intermodal terminal in Austell, Georgia. The cranes allow the Austell terminal to become a stacked-container facility, NS officials said on Twitter. That upgrade increases the terminal's annual capacity and positions the Class I to capture growth of more than 100,000 containers — double the previous capacity — at the terminal. Stacking operations are expected to begin early this year.

AUSTELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO