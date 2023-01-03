Read full article on original website
Related
Progressive Rail Roading
TTC unveils 2023 proposed operating, capital budgets
The Toronto Transit Commission this week unveiled its proposed operating and capital budgets for 2023. The CA$2.38 billion operating budget is up 4.2% from the 2022 budget, TTC officials said in a press release. Key budget items include CA$43 million for service operations following the opening of Line 5 Eglinton-Crosstown...
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail supplier news from Trinity, Burns, Atlas, Michael Baker, RELAM and ZEDAS (Jan. 6)
Trinity Industries Inc. has acquired Holden America, a multilevel vehicle securement and protection systems and gravity-outlet gates manufacturer for freight-rail use. Trinity acquired the company for $70 million with an additional minimum of $5 million per year for the next two years. The acquisition allows Trinity to expand its autorack manufacturing business in North America and take advantage of an improving automobile end market, Trinity officials said in a press release. The transaction closed Dec. 30, 2022.
Progressive Rail Roading
Report: U.S. judge tosses jury trial in CSX antitrust case
A U.S. judge on Jan. 4 blocked CSX from pursuing federal antitrust claims against Norfolk Southern Railway. In a 104-page decision, U.S. District Judge Mark Davis of the Eastern District of Virginia largely ruled for NS in a case in which CSX claimed that NS cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in damages in lost customer contracts, Reuters.com reported.
Progressive Rail Roading
NS begins operating fully electric cranes at Georgia site
Norfolk Southern Railway this week announced that six new, fully electric cranes are now operating at its intermodal terminal in Austell, Georgia. The cranes allow the Austell terminal to become a stacked-container facility, NS officials said on Twitter. That upgrade increases the terminal's annual capacity and positions the Class I to capture growth of more than 100,000 containers — double the previous capacity — at the terminal. Stacking operations are expected to begin early this year.
Progressive Rail Roading
Third South Carolina property designated CSX Select Site
CSX yesterday announced that Central South Carolina MegaSite in Lugoff, South Carolina, has been designated a CSX Select Site. . Select Sites are development-ready properties on the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been addressed. The properties are ready to meet the requirements of a wide variety of manufacturers, which reduces the time needed to build facilities and bring products to market, CSX officials said in a press release.
Comments / 0