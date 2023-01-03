Read full article on original website
1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
CHP Pursuit Suspect Hides in Family Member’s Home in Rialto
Rialto, San Bernardino County, CA: A pursuit that was initiated in West Covina for a speeding van ended Friday morning, Jan. 6, just before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the city of Rialto belonging to a family member of the suspect. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers attempted...
Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator doorway in DTLA building, officials say
Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department found the man trapped on the second floor freight elevator doorway near the back of the building.
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding
What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator
A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
Third South Carolina property designated CSX Select Site
CSX yesterday announced that Central South Carolina MegaSite in Lugoff, South Carolina, has been designated a CSX Select Site. . Select Sites are development-ready properties on the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been addressed. The properties are ready to meet the requirements of a wide variety of manufacturers, which reduces the time needed to build facilities and bring products to market, CSX officials said in a press release.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Firefighters Douse House Fire in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Cadiz Drive in the city of Simi Valley around 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. When crews arrived on scene, they found a portion of a residence well-involved in flames.
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California
A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
