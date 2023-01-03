ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Key News Network

1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
LANCASTER, CA
Laist.com

Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding

What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator

A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Third South Carolina property designated CSX Select Site

CSX yesterday announced that Central South Carolina MegaSite in Lugoff, South Carolina, has been designated a CSX Select Site. . Select Sites are development-ready properties on the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been addressed. The properties are ready to meet the requirements of a wide variety of manufacturers, which reduces the time needed to build facilities and bring products to market, CSX officials said in a press release.
LUGOFF, SC
FOX 5 San Diego

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Douse House Fire in Simi Valley

Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Cadiz Drive in the city of Simi Valley around 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. When crews arrived on scene, they found a portion of a residence well-involved in flames.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California

A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

CALIFORNIA STATE

