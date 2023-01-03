ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

North Texas completes 2023 football schedule with game at Florida International

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Texas basketball matchup breakdown: UNT at Western Kentucky

Last game: UNT 72, Florida International 57; Middle Tennessee 65, WKU 60. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry broke out of a scoring drought that saw him score six points over the course of two games when he posted 18 points in UNT’s win over FIU. The senior his three 3s in UNT’s win over the Panthers. He is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fighting cancer in and out of class: UNT course pushes social entrepreneurship

Jill Hackett, a recent University of North Texas graduate, finished her degree in industrial organization psychology with a successful crowdfunding campaign. The campaign was a project for her social entrepreneurship class, a course taught by professor Jeremy Short that she took to satisfy her minor in management. She and her campaign project partner, Jeremiah Pletan, joined forces to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Fund.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy