North Texas completes 2023 football schedule with game at Florida International

Last game: UNT 72, Florida International 57; Middle Tennessee 65, WKU 60. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry broke out of a scoring drought that saw him score six points over the course of two games when he posted 18 points in UNT’s win over FIU. The senior his three 3s in UNT’s win over the Panthers. He is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

DENTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO