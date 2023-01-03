Read full article on original website
MI Republicans propose TikTok ban on state gov. devices amid security concerns
Last week, seven Republicans in Michigan's Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Governor Whitmer calling for her to ban the social media app TikTok.
Youngest billionaires in America
Stacker compiled data from Forbes to figure out who are the youngest billionaires in America. Ties in age are broken by net worth ranking.
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California Businesses Took $103 Billion in PPP Funds
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the most memorable.
TechSpot
How to remove yourself from the internet
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Cybercrime has been on the rise for years, and 2022 has been no exception. Hackers and scammers typically do a lot of background research on their victims before moving in with a targeted attack. You might be surprised what they (or anyone) can find just by typing your name or number into a search engine.
Biden seeks to slow migrant surge with new 'parole' policy
WASHINGTON—In an effort to address the humanitarian and political crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, President Biden used a Thursday address to announce steps to make it easier for migrants to apply for asylum without first making what is often a dangerous trek. He also said that migrants who declined to take those steps would be promptly expelled if they try to enter the United States.
The Verge
Ireland fines Meta over $400 million for its targeted advertising practices
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined Meta over its handling of user data, following hundreds of millions of dollars in similar fines and potentially putting parts of its ad business at risk. The DPC announced today that Meta must pay €210 million (around $222 million) for violating European Union privacy rules with Facebook’s practices, plus €180 million (around $191 million) over similar violations with Instagram.
Shopify Bans Most Meetings In Major Move For Employees
New year, new remote work strategy! On Jan. 3, 2023, the COO of major tech e-commerce company Shopify sent a company-wide memo announcing a sweeping change that is intended to give workers back their time and start the new year with a lot less on their calendar. Going forward, most meetings will be done away with, and whatever remains will have to follow strict guidelines to stay on workers’ calendars.
KPVI Newschannel 6
WATCH LIVE: DHS secretary outlines border security plans
WASHINGTON — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlines the Biden administration's plans to address the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. He was scheduled to begin speaking at 12:30 p.m. The administration said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico...
Quartz
Meta’s personalized ads violate privacy, an EU court ruled
Meta was fined €390 million ($414 million) on Wednesday after a top European Union privacy regulator ruled the technology company’s policy of using private user information to personalize ads on Facebook and Instagram violated new data protection laws. The decision, announced by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), gives the company three months to comply.
States' long-awaited data privacy laws are going into effect
Starting this week, companies operating in Virginia and California are subject to a new set of data protection laws. The big picture: After federal lawmakers failed (again) to pass a privacy law last year, companies face what they've always feared and lobbied against: a patchwork of state-level laws that dictate how they collect, store and share consumer data.
psychologytoday.com
Abusive Supervision and Integrated Organizational Concerns
Abusive supervision is defined as hostility shown by supervisors towards employees. This is an ethical concern for employers with financial implications. Organizations need active measures to prevent abusive supervision, such as teaching employees about resources and doing satisfaction surveys. Abusive supervision is becoming a popular topic of research. The concept...
