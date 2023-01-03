Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
4 data science predictions for 2023
Fortunately, the landscape of tools and frameworks is constantly evolving, and in 2023 I predict new developments that will alleviate challenges for data teams and businesses alike. On the one hand, the long-heralded citizen data scientists will finally play a greater role in analytics thanks to sheer necessity and a...
ceoworld.biz
Best Business Schools In The World For 2023
The Wharton School takes the prestigious title of the world’s business school for 2023, according to the CEOWORLD magazine. London Business School earned itself a respectable second place, with MIT Sloan School of Management ranked third. The 2023 rankings placed Harvard Business School in fourth ahead of Saïd Business School (Oxford Saïd or SBS) in fifth, while Columbia Business School (CBS) ranked sixth and the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) School seventh.
CoinTelegraph
‘Sustex - World Technology for Impact and Climate Action’: Shaping UAE’s sustainability future
The climate action revolution is well and truly upon us. The stakes are high for everyone involved, from governments to the industrial and private sectors. As a community, we are heading toward a global sustainability revolution supported by technological innovation and digital transformation. Our efforts to achieve net zero and decarbonization and to drive positive climate action will depend on the strategic implementation of emerging technologies such as blockchain and other new-age innovations.
Amateur archaeologist decodes 20,000-year-old cave drawings across Europe, study says
The cave drawings baffled researchers for years. Then a furniture restorer had an idea.
NeuroLogica Announces a Research Partnership with the University of Dundee Using State-of-the-Art Photon Counting Detector Technology
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- NeuroLogica Corp., a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., announced a partnership with The University of Dundee in Scotland, United Kingdom, to collaborate on research using the OmniTom ® Elite with Photon Counting Detector (PCD) computed tomography (CT) imaging technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005024/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
labpulse.com
Data analytics could mitigate testing bottlenecks during future pandemics: AACC studies
Clinical labs employed two effective data analytics-based strategies to meet COVID-19 testing demands during the height of the pandemic, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) said Wednesday. Findings on the efficacy of these strategies, published this month in The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine, give labs a blueprint for...
Vox
What is generative AI, and why is it suddenly everywhere?
Rebecca Heilweil is a reporter at Vox covering emerging technology, artificial intelligence, and the supply chain. Artificial intelligence is suddenly everywhere — or at least, that’s what it seems like to me: A few weeks ago, a friend mentioned in passing that his law professor had warned students not to cheat with AI on an upcoming exam. At the same time, I couldn’t escape the uncanny portraits people were generating with the image-editing app Lensa AI’s new Magic Avatar feature and then sharing on social media. A guy on Twitter even used OpenAI’s new machine learning-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, to imitate what I said on a recent podcast (which, coincidentally, was also about ChatGPT) and posted it online.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
Control Engineering
Engineers using AI for safer real-world learning
Penn State researchers are looking for a safer and more efficient way to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the real world. Using a simulated high-rise office building, they developed and tested a new reinforcement learning algorithm aimed at improving energy consumption and occupant comfort in a real-world setting.
programminginsider.com
Latest AI Technology – Revolutionising Modern-Day Business Operations
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Software development has become an integral part of modern businesses to streamline processes and increase productivity. Moreover, it allows firms to boost efficiency and output with less effort. However, business owners always look for the latest AI developments to improve productivity.
The Suburban Times
Faster and Faster; part 1, ‘A Tangled Web’
It wasn’t that long ago that phones hung on walls, television had three channels, and news was something that plopped onto your porch every morning. As technology begins to infuse every aspect of our life, it might be a good idea to ‘look under the hood’ of this newfangled mystical code.
cioreview.com
The Role of Digital Technologies in the Future of Agriculture
Global agtech adoption can meet rising food demands by optimizing food production and meeting sustainability goals and capital. FREMONT, CA: In 2050, the UN predicts the world's population will reach 9.8 billion and 11.2 billion by 2100. These circumstances make it imperative to figure out how to meet demands sustainably. Currently, crop calories produced in 2010 do not match those needed by 2050 by more than 50 percent. All stakeholders must work together to reduce this food gap and develop emerging technologies that won't damage soil, water, or biodiversity.
Control Engineering
Control Engineering hot topics, December 2022
Hot topics in Control Engineering, for December 2022, for stories posted in the last three months included HMI/SCADA systems and solutions, MQTT, SI Giants and System Integrator of the Year winners. Links to each article below. When upgrading human-machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software, don’t...
aiexpress.io
Escalating concerns for AI in 2023 and what can be done
When folks consider synthetic intelligence (AI), what involves thoughts is a cadre of robots uniting as sentient beings to overthrow their masters. In fact, whereas that is nonetheless far out of the realm of risk, all through 2022, AI has nonetheless woven its method into the each day lives of shoppers. It arrives within the type of good suggestion engines after they’re procuring on-line, mechanically recommending options for customer support questions from the information base, and recommendations on methods to repair grammar when writing an electronic mail.
facultyfocus.com
What are We Doing About AI Essays?
The November newsfeed heralded the arrival of AI essay writing. AI (or Artificial Intelligence) essay writing recruits online software that sifts through information and generates a thoughtful written analysis. Enter a prompt, and AI can turn out a reasonable essay on everything from utilitarianism to the Krebs cycle…for free.
clearadmit.com
Real Numbers of MBA Admissions: Cost of MBA Programs in the U.S.
In this edition of Real Numbers of MBA Admissions, see the total cost of a full-time MBA per year at U.S. schools. Tuition comprises most of the cost of each program. Other factors, including room and board, program fees, books and supplies, health insurance, transportation and other expenses, have been added to provide the total cost of an MBA in the U.S. by year.
