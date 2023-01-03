Read full article on original website
OREGON — On Jan. 3 at approximately 9:28 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of East Flagg Road. After brief investigation, deputies arrested Maria D. Garcia, 47, of Rochelle, for driving while license revoked. Garcia was issued an additional citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Garcia was subsequently transported to the Ogle County Jail, where she was held in lieu of bond.
