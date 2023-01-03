ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Local law enforcement reacts to ruling on cash bail, SAFE-T Act

OGLE COUNTY — Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle announced in a press release Dec. 29 that Ogle County will not be subject to the SAFE-T Act no cash bail provisions as a result of a Kankakee County judge ruling Wednesday, Dec. 28 that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 3-4, 2023

OREGON — On Jan. 3 at approximately 9:28 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of East Flagg Road. After brief investigation, deputies arrested Maria D. Garcia, 47, of Rochelle, for driving while license revoked. Garcia was issued an additional citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Garcia was subsequently transported to the Ogle County Jail, where she was held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times...
MONROE, WI
Creston board: Insurance proposal approved

CRESTON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Creston Village Board unanimously approved an insurance proposal for the year in the amount of $12,993. Adam Heal of Query Insurance presented the board its new premium and said last year it was $11,828. The village did see a rate reduction, but saw the additions of $300,000 in additional property coverage and a new pickup truck.
CRESTON, IL
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
Looking ahead to 2023 work for the City of Rochelle

ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle’s plans for 2023 include looking at the future of the vacant Hickory Grove site, making upgrades to electric infrastructure, completing its Rochelle Intermodal Transload Facility, a Well 8 rehabilitation project and hiring new police officers. Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh spoke with...
ROCHELLE, IL
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County

MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Monroe Woman Accused of Stealing From Cemeteries

A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property. The Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries. Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace that were similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites. Deputies from the police department went to Thompson’s home and noticed a few of those items around her property. They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson’s home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated. Officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock County and Lafayette County as well. Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23rd.
MONROE, WI
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
PECATONICA, IL
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
CLINTON, IA
Police: Clinton man murdered on New Year's morning

CLINTON, Iowa — A 42-year-old man is dead after being shot on New Year's morning in Clinton, according to a police news release. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting at 420 Glenwood Place, where they found 42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch with a gunshot wound.
CLINTON, IA

