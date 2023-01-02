Smog be gone: See spectacular Sierra Nevada from Fresno

In a region known as having perhaps the worst air in the United States , central San Joaquin Valley residents on Monday won a respite after a series of storms left behind crystal clear air vistas of the Sierra Nevada rarely seen.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s daily air quality index Monday was flashing a rare all-green hue.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District bestowed a rare “Green” grade for every county in the region. something rarely seen in it’s daily air quality forecast .

More clean air lies ahead, if the National Weather Service forecast is correct in predicting more storm fronts are heading this way.

About a quarter of an inch of rain was expected to fall in Fresno on Monday. Tuesday should be mostly sunny before storm clouds move in Wednesday with up to an inch of rain.