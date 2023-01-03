Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram
Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’
Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Salma Hayek Blows Us All A Way In A Curve-Hugging, Low-Cut Red Dress On The Red Carpet
Salma Hayek always looks elegant and dresses for her curves in the most flattering way. The actress isn’t shy about showing off her famous assets, and she did just that in a big way in a stunning red dress on the red carpet at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Dua Lipa Wore An Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath On The Red Carpet
Dua Lipa just took business casual to a sultry new level! The “Levitating” hitmaker, 27, graced the 2022 Hitmakers Brunch red carpet in Los Angeles last week in a trendy, oversized blazer top sans undershirt and baggy trousers. Lipa’s pinstripe gray set featured a low-cut neckline, and a...
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
We're Still Not Over This Curve-Hugging Red Holiday Dress Katy Perry Wore—Wow!
Gigi Hadid isn’t the only A-lister to dress up as a literal Christmas gift – bow and all – this year, as Katy Perry also went in on the trend. And just like Gigi’s look, which she wore while promoting Ralph Lauren’s fragrances, the 38-year-old “Roar” singer has made our jaws drop!
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Sia Surprise Fans With "Stars Are Blind" Performance
Is it too early to declare 2023 the year of Paris Hilton? "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was already sending 2022 out in style thanks to Miley Cyrus's duets with her godmother, Dolly Parton, and Fletcher, but the "Wrecking Ball" singer took things to a whole new level when Sia and Hilton joined her on stage to sing Hilton's '00s classic, "Stars Are Blind." Cyrus and Sia kicked off the performance on their own before Hilton showed up just in time to sing the final chorus.
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in All-Leather & Lug-Sole Boots for Mirror Selfie in Her Closet
Kourtney Kardashian suited up to take on winter in edgy style this week. In a new post shared to Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder posed in a mirror selfie taken in her walk-in closet on Wednesday evening. For the occasion, she wore a black leather shearling-collared jacket atop a matching set of leather trousers. A plain black turtleneck top completed her monochrome outfit. When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip on a pair of utilitarian lug-sole boots. Though her style was seen on the carpet behind her, the Poosh founder seemed to wear a pair of black calf-high boots with rounded toes...
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Keke Palmer’s Babymoon Was Full Of Rest & Relaxation
Palmer, an actress, podcaster and entrepreneur, looks as stunning as ever, and took some time off from her busy schedule to unwind
