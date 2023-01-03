Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Shares Daughter Ava Berlin With Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco

Shutterstock; Instagram

His pride and joy! Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is a father to one child, daughter Ava Berlin Renner, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Keep reading to learn more about his family.

Does Jeremy Renner Have Kids?

The Hawkeye star and Canadian model welcomed their daughter in 2013. The former couple, who were married from 2014 to 2015, currently share custody of the young girl.

Jeremy is a very devoted dad. The Mayor of Kingstown actor even negotiates his work contracts to include visiting Ava after one job had him flying back and forth from London to Los Angeles nearly every weekend for 18 months straight.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

“It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, f–k off. It’s my time with my daughter,’” the Avengers: Endgame actor told Men’s Health in 2021, noting that he’d been warned that the studios could fire him for the request. “I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly.”

The Bourne Legacy actor now won’t take a role unless it can be promised that he will be able to visit Ava, or she can come to him every weekend.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,’” he explained.

Who Is Jeremy Renner’s Daughter?

Jeremy shares glimpses into Ava’s life via Instagram. The California native is a doting dad — he even has let his daughter give him a makeover. Of course, her father being an A-list actor has allowed Ava to go on tons of fun adventures. Photos on Instagram show the father-daughter duo walking the streets of New York City while he filmed Hawkeye, skiing, visiting a zoo and more.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

“I’ll walk with you anywhere, from your first step to my last … I’m so blessed to share this amazing journey with you,” the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol actor wrote in 2021 while visiting the Big Apple with Ava.

Is Jeremy Renner Married?

Jeremy is not currently married or in a public relationship. He and Sonni were married for only 10 months before calling it quits. They finalized their tense divorce in 2015. Despite the drama with his ex, Jeremy has made it clear that his kiddo is the greatest gift.

“Thank you, Ava, for the BEST day of my life and EVERY DAY since then,” he gushed about his little one via Instagram for Father’s Day. “Love has never been so exquisitely defined. You will always be the best part of me. And to my Father, you are and inspiration and my real-life super hero.”