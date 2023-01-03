ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Shares Daughter Ava Berlin With Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco

By Laura Rizzo
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EXe6_0k269giP00
Shutterstock; Instagram

His pride and joy! Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is a father to one child, daughter Ava Berlin Renner, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Keep reading to learn more about his family.

Does Jeremy Renner Have Kids?

The Hawkeye star and Canadian model welcomed their daughter in 2013. The former couple, who were married from 2014 to 2015, currently share custody of the young girl.

Jeremy is a very devoted dad. The Mayor of Kingstown actor even negotiates his work contracts to include visiting Ava after one job had him flying back and forth from London to Los Angeles nearly every weekend for 18 months straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkory_0k269giP00
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

“It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, f–k off. It’s my time with my daughter,’” the Avengers: Endgame actor told Men’s Health in 2021, noting that he’d been warned that the studios could fire him for the request. “I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly.”

The Bourne Legacy actor now won’t take a role unless it can be promised that he will be able to visit Ava, or she can come to him every weekend.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,’” he explained.

Who Is Jeremy Renner’s Daughter?

Jeremy shares glimpses into Ava’s life via Instagram. The California native is a doting dad — he even has let his daughter give him a makeover. Of course, her father being an A-list actor has allowed Ava to go on tons of fun adventures. Photos on Instagram show the father-daughter duo walking the streets of New York City while he filmed Hawkeye, skiing, visiting a zoo and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odWo8_0k269giP00
Jeremy Renner/Instagram

“I’ll walk with you anywhere, from your first step to my last … I’m so blessed to share this amazing journey with you,” the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol actor wrote in 2021 while visiting the Big Apple with Ava.

Is Jeremy Renner Married?

Jeremy is not currently married or in a public relationship. He and Sonni were married for only 10 months before calling it quits. They finalized their tense divorce in 2015. Despite the drama with his ex, Jeremy has made it clear that his kiddo is the greatest gift.

“Thank you, Ava, for the BEST day of my life and EVERY DAY since then,” he gushed about his little one via Instagram for Father’s Day. “Love has never been so exquisitely defined. You will always be the best part of me. And to my Father, you are and inspiration and my real-life super hero.”

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
extratv

June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89

June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89. Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook. Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as...
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas

Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries

Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

67K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy