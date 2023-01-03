Read full article on original website
9 huge EastEnders questions that still need answering after Christmas episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow. It came, it delivered, and now it's all over, but as always, EastEnders' Christmas and New Year episodes have given us a lot to think about. Following stunts, secrets revealed, unannounced exits – and a couple of major story twists that had been kept out of episode spoilers beforehand – EastEnders is firing on all cylinders at the moment.
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas reveals whether he'd return to Emmerdale
Waterloo Road is back after almost nine years off our screens, with Adam Thomas also back as Donte Charles, who has now become a teacher at the school he used to cause all sorts of trouble at. After originally leaving the BBC school drama in 2009, he then had a...
14 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, there's a shock bombshell for Zack, Denise and Ravi spend a flirty evening together, while Lola and Jay have a big announcement to make. Here's a full collection of the 14 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Zack prepares to leave. It could be...
EastEnders confirms issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson. In upcoming scenes, Zack will be surprised by a visit from old friend Brett — who will urge Zack to get tested for HIV because he recently was diagnosed with the virus. In time, Zack will...
Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’
The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
The Flash final season to bring back major Arrowverse characters
The Flash season 9 spoilers follow. The final season of The Flash will bring back several major Arrowverse characters. Deadline reports that the 13-episode swansong for the CW series will feature Keiynan Lonsdale reprising his Flash role as Wally West / Kid Flash. Lonsdale had hinted at returning to The...
Sherlock and DI Ray stars' new ITV show gets release date
ITV's upcoming drama Maternal has been given a release date. The six-part series, which stars Parminder Nagra (DI Ray), Lara Pulver (Sherlock) and Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy) as three doctors who return to a post-pandemic NHS after maternity leave, will air January 16 at 9pm on ITVX and ITV1. The...
The Conners confirms identity of returning Roseanne character
The Conners spoilers follow. The identity of the returning Roseanne character set to make an appearance on spin-off The Connors has finally been revealed. An upcoming episode from the show's fifth season will see actor Eric Allan Kramer reprising the role of Bobo. Bobo previously appeared in the first season...
The Masked Singer's Davina McCall begging to host Love Island with one big change
Love Island will be back on our screens very soon, with another group of singles set to move into the villa. But The Masked Singer UK judge Davina McCall wants to see one big change on the show, and has been pitching for it to happen. Chatting on Stephen Bartlett's...
Apprentice winner explains how she "relates" to 2023's first fired candidate
The Apprentice spoilers follow. Former Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur has sided with this series' first fired contestant and fellow "disruptor" Emma Browne. On tonight's (January 5) You're Fired, the dessert parlour owner explained why she "could relate" to Emma, who was sent home in the 2023 premiere after she was accused of bickering during the task.
7 huge spoilers for Casualty's return
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty is back this weekend (January 7) following a break for Christmas. Dylan takes centre stage when a blast from the past leads to a worrying discovery, while a new story for Rash begins. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments to watch out for:. 1....
EastEnders reveals Kat Slater's life-changing decision after gunshot drama
EastEnders spoilers follow. Kat Slater has made a life-changing decision in EastEnders. Thursday's episode (January 5) aired the resolution of a gunshot cliffhanger, as Phil Michell and Keanu Taylor rushed to save Kat and Tommy Moon from vengeful DCI Keeble. Viewers had heard a gunshot go off at the end...
Former Neighbours star Joan Sydney dies, aged 83
Neighbours actress Joan Sydney has died at the age of 83, it has been reported. The television veteran, who played Valda Sheergold in the Australian soap, passed away peacefully according to a friend and colleague (via TV Tonight). She had a lengthy career on TV, stage and radio, with her...
Outer Banks season 3 release date revealed alongside first-look photos
Outer Banks season 2 finale spoilers follow. Netflix has announced the release date for Outer Banks season three and given fans a first look at the latest run. The hit young adult series follows a group of teens known as the Pogues, and season two ended with a shocking cliffhanger when it was revealed that Ward (Charles Easten) was actually alive after faking his death.
Inside Man boss shares promising season 2 update
Inside Man creator Steven Moffat has shared a promising season two update. The miniseries, which aired on BBC One in October and streamed worldwide on Netflix, starred David Tennant as vicar Harry Watling and Stanley Tucci as death row detective Jefferson Grieff. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Moffat,...
Netflix’s Kaleidoscope makes awkward One Direction mistake
Netflix's new heist series Kaleidoscope is breaking boundaries, with the eight-episode series being able to be watched in pretty much any order. But it still made one awkward blunder when it came to One Direction. The episode 'Green' sees criminal Judy caught by a prison guard as she tries to...
Arrow star Stephen Amell gives update on delayed season 2 of show Heels
Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally given fans an update on the delayed second season of his show Heels. Following the success of the show's first run, US network Starz renewed the wrestling drama in November 2021. However, since then, no new episodes have aired, even though the second season...
