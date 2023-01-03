Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia Speaker David Ralston’s widow heads to a runoff to decide his House seat
The widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is headed into a runoff in a special election for Ralston’s Northwest Georgia House seat. Sheree Ralston, executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority, received 45% of the vote Tuesday in a five-way race in House District 7. Fellow Republican Johnny Chastain, a banker, finished second with 39%, well ahead of three other candidates who were held to single digits.
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest
ATLANTA – A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 Legislature
A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff. In a fall meeting...
Some lawmakers hope to change law allowing guns in public parks, says state is losing money
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gun laws will get another look when the legislature convenes starting next week. Though gun rights have ruled in the legislature – some want to see whether those rights can get pushed back just a little in the name of public parks and moneymaking events.
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
New Georgia laws in effect on the first of the year
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new year means new laws. While some laws go into effect July 1, others are pushed out and have an effective date of Jan. 1 after being signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Mental Health Parity Act kicks off in 2023 and requires insurance companies to report on how they […]
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
2023 could be the year for sports betting and casino gambling in Georgia
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.
Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection from early vaccines
A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection …. A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. Ecoplastic to build plant in Bulloch County, creating …. Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Georgia audit finds $6.7 million in pandemic unemployment payments went to full-time state employees
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Georgia state employees received millions in unemployment payments - even as they were fully employed - in the midst of the pandemic, according to findings by the state inspector general. A letter sent Wednesday from the Georgia Office of the Inspector General to Gov. Brian...
