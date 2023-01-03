ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Is ‘New Amsterdam’ On Tonight? ‘New Amsterdam’ Return Date, Schedule Info

Celebrate 2023 with a slew of new episodes of your favorite network shows!

Later this week, Chicago Med , Chicago Fire , and Chicago P.D. return with new episodes, while NBC’s beloved medical drama New Amsterdam is finally back as we prepare for the hotly anticipated series finale. In tonight’s all-new episode (Season 5, Episode 11: “Falling”), Helen unexpectedly returns to New York, while Max, Bloom, Dr. Wilder, and Iggy head to the wilderness for a corporate retreat.

The two-hour series finale of New Amsterdam is scheduled to air Tuesday, January 17 on NBC. If you’re looking to rewatch a few classic episodes, all five seasons of the show are on Peacock, and the first two seasons recently dropped on Netflix.

What time is New Amsterdam on tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.
WHEN DOES NEW AMSTERDAM RETURN WITH NEW EPISODES?
Tonight! The next new episode airs Tuesday, January 3 on NBC.
WHAT TIME IS NEW AMSTERDAM ON TONIGHT?
NBC’s prime time schedule begins with America’s Got Talent: All Stars (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET), followed by a new episode of New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 11: “Falling”) from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The episode will be available for next-day streaming on NBC.com and Peacock Premium.
WHEN DOES THE NEW AMSTERDAM SERIES FINALE AIR ON NBC?
The Golden Globes air next week (1/10/23) on NBC, with the two-hour series finale of New Amsterdam scheduled to air Tuesday, January 17 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjSvRWAOIXo?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]
HOW TO WATCH NEW AMSTERDAM ONLINE:
Every episode of New Amsterdam is currently streaming on Peacock ( and Season 5 episodes are on NBC.com ), and, as we mentioned above, the first two seasons of the show are now on Netflix.

