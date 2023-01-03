ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Childhood diabetes is expected to rise by more than 60% in less than 40 years: Study

By Matthew Rozsa, Troy Farah
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jx4B_0k265NZE00

As public health issues go, diabetes is both one of the most common and most costly to our medical system: 11.3 percent of Americans are diabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Regulators, and the largely private American health care system, have been incapable of controlling the costs of insulin, particularly for people under 65. Diabetes' toll on American lifespans and quality of life is staggering, and despite hopes that the crisis is treatable, data shows things trending in the opposite direction. In fact, a recent report from the CDC reveals that childhood diabetes rates are rising so fast that they are expected to increase by 60% by 2060.

According to a mathematical model created by the CDC, the number of youths who have diabetes will increase from 213,000 in 2017 to 239,000 in 2060 as long as current trends continue. The incidence remains constant as observed in 2017. This includes a 3 percent increase for type 1 diabetes and a 69 percent increase for type 2 diabetes. They also projected that, if the trends observed within the period from 2002 to 2017 continue, the growth will be even greater: 526,000 youths will have diabetes, including 306,000 with type 1 diabetes and 220,000 with type 2 diabetes.

"In both scenarios, substantial widening of racial and ethnic disparities in type 2 diabetes prevalence are expected, with the highest prevalence among non-Hispanic Black youth," the authors add.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 422 million people with diabetes in 2014, nearly quadruple the 108 million people diagnosed with the condition in 1980. When the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or the blood is unable to properly use the insulin, people develop high blood sugar level with a disease known as hyperglycemia. It remains one of the chief causes today of heart attacks, kidney failure, strokes, blindness and lower limb amputation.

Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist from San Diego, said this is a serious concern because it puts additional stress on young people's future physical and mental health, as well as the additional health costs to their families and society.

"It is important to understand that parents are not to blame for the limited choices available to them and their children," Zablow told Salon in an email. "For all parents, it is a struggle to make it through their day just caring for one or more children while working and completing all the other daily personal and emotional requirements."

Zablow added that affordable daycare could make a huge difference for families.

"Just a few hours, at least one day per week to allow for food shopping and preparation," Zablow said. "Parent (and grandparent) cooperatives could be started with minimal financial support for mutual cooperation of healthier food purchase and preparation while other parents are caring for the children."

"One important technique parents should be taught is how to implement limiting the hours of food intake to allow blood sugar levels to normalize," Zablow added. "Snacking with high glycemic foods that raise blood sugar levels quickly should be limited and parents taught where foods fall on the glycemic load scale."

Of course, Zablow noted, socio-economic factors play a big role in all of this.

"The best interventions to reduce weight gain and the complications of diabetes are the development of programs that improve access to health care, mental health treatment, a greater variety of food choices, and B vitamin supplementation," Zablow said. "Processed foods are inexpensive with mass production removing natural nutrients and substituting them back in with artificial ones that cannot be utilized efficiently. A specific low-cost intervention to reduce the hazards of weight gain and diabetes should be made available to every child with the minimum daily requirements of B12 and folate to compensate for the lack of nutrients in processed food diets."

A 2017 article in the journal Clinical Diabetes and Endocrinology declared that "the 'Diabesity' epidemic (obesity and type 2 diabetes) is likely to be the biggest epidemic in human history." Adding that "diabetes has been seriously underrated as a global public health issue and the world can no longer ignore 'the rise and rise' of type 2 diabetes," the authors argued that there needs to be a better understanding of the factors driving the rise in diabetes. In addition to encouraging healthy lifestyle choices, scientists are examining genetic predispositions, the role played by the intra-uterine environment and breaking inter-generational cycles that fuel the diabetes epidemic.

"History provides important lessons and there are lessons to learn from major catastrophic events such as the Dutch Winter Hunger and Chinese famines," the authors write. "The Chinese famine may have been the trigger for what may be viewed as a diabetes 'avalanche' many decades later. The drivers of the epidemic are indeed genes and environment but they are now joined by deleterious early life events."

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
CBS Miami

Drinking lots of water can help reduce the effects of aging

MIAMI - We all know if you're going to be outside in the heat or exercising, it's important to drink water to stay hydrated. Water is also essential for day-to-day bodily functions and maintaining skin health. But drinking enough water is also associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, dying early or being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday. "The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life," said study author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher in the Laboratory of...
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
scitechdaily.com

Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression

Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes

A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
Health

How Is Type 2 Diabetes Treated?

Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition in which your pancreas does not process sugar properly, limiting your body’s ability to turn food into energy.When your blood sugar rises after eating food, it signals your pancreas to create insulin. Insulin enables your body to convert this sugar into energy. If you have type 2 diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t process it correctly. This can lead to an excess of sugar in the blood that, over time, can lead to a variety of health conditions and concerns.Type 2 diabetes often requires you to take an active...
CBS Philly

New Type 1 diabetes drug giving hope to millions of Americans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A drug that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes symptoms is giving new hope to millions of Americans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the drug Tzield for people at high risk.It could buy years of health for people with Type 1 diabetes without the need for insulin.From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how Type 1 diabetes affected her older sister, Kate."I knew that I would never want to experience what she was going through," Fergusson said.In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system mistakenly destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.When Fergusson was 5,...
Salon

Why the new COVID variant XBB.1.5 is taking over the U.S. so quickly

Here we go again. A new strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is rapidly spreading in the United States — and it has some novel mutations that make it more immune-evasive than most of the strains currently or previously circulating. Once again, hospitals in some regions are witnessing a surge in cases, which may be due to this new variant. The new variant is spreading so fast that it rivals the omicron surge in late 2021 and early 2022 in its ability to cause so much illness so fast.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Healthline

FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens

The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
Salon

Restricting abortion may lead to increased suicide rate among young women, study finds

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a landmark ruling on abortion rights, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. While the original Roe v. Wade case was a pivotal moment in widening women's rights to abortion care, that original ruling also led to a significant backlash — meaning attempts to restrict abortion access – that took place for many years long before last year's overturning of Roe.
hcplive.com

Inhaled Insulin in Diabetes: Adverse Effects and Lung Function Testing

Dr Diana Isaacs and Dr Natalie Bellini review adverse effects of inhaled insulin in patients with T1D and T2D. Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: It’s always good to talk about, “Are there any potential downsides? Are there any potential adverse effects of taking insulin in this route of inhaling it?” I’ll just mention a few. Of course, with any insulin, there’s the risk of hypoglycemia. Insulin has a narrow therapeutic window, so that can happen with any insulin. With this, the risk is actually lower, but it still can happen. Because this is inhaled, a dry cough can occur. We’ve seen this in trials that approximately 27 percent treated with an inhaled insulin compared with 5.2 percent with comparator had experienced a cough, although it was a very small number. Only around 2.8 percent actually stopped taking it because of the cough. It’s not uncommon to cough. If you inhale something, you cough, but, usually, it’s short-lived, and it’s not something that is chronic, or staying around for a while. Other things that can occur would be throat pain, or irritation. Although, when you look the data in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, it’s very similar between the groups that used inhaled insulin versus placebo. For example, in type 2 diabetes [T2D], coughing occurred in 3.8 percent with placebo and in 4.4 percent with inhaled insulin. In type 1 diabetes [T1D] trials, it was 1.9 percent with subcutaneous insulin compared to 5.5 percent with the inhaled insulin, so not terribly different. Of course, the trials always report minimal things that were similar between placebo groups. We didn’t see much of a difference there. Natalie, would you mind telling us a little bit about pulmonary function tests? This is an area people hear this, and they’re like, “Oh, my gosh. I need to get a pulmonologist. What’s going on?” Tell us about this and how it’s not scary.
hcplive.com

The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders

The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
208K+
Followers
21K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy