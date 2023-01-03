ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Venezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border

CARACAS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela and Colombia will fully reopen their shared border on January 1 to allow passage of cargo and passenger transport via the cross-border Tienditas bridge, Colombia Migration said in a statement on Saturday.
The Guardian

Colombia’s ELN guerrilla group denies agreeing to national ceasefire

Colombia’s largest remaining guerrilla group has contradicted government claims that they had agreed a national ceasefire, in a setback to plans to bring peace to the Andean nation after decades of violence. President Gustavo Petro had announced on New Year’s Eve that the country’s five largest armed groups had...
Reuters

Venezuela opposition removes interim President Guaido

CARACAS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition national assembly voted on Friday to remove interim President Juan Guaido, dissolve his government and appoint a commission to govern the country's foreign assets, as lawmakers seek a united front ahead of elections slated for 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Isis, drug smugglers and regime forces unravel fragile peace in southern Syria

Gangsterism, political repression and violence are unravelling a shaky peace in southern Syria, where a Russian-brokered settlement was supposed to end conflict between forces loyal to dictator Bashar al-Assad and the armed rebels who sought to topple him.On the streets of cities and towns in Daraa province are reminders of the moment Syria’s uprising first began in March 2011. Assad’s opponents have risen again in recent days, staging protests, singing revolutionary songs, and waving the pre-Baath Party flag of Syria.“Oh Daraa, we are with you until death, even if that means to die with you,” protesters sang in the Daraa...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced dual immigration strategies that would increase expulsions of migrants who attempt to cross the Southern border, while also expanding opportunities for migrants from several countries to legally enter the United States. But the sweeping new immigration plan brought condemnation from advocates who said he should not broaden […] The post Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ILLINOIS STATE
KVAL

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. The two men were killed in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy