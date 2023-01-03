ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Jaguars Player Reportedly Found Dead At 38

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri has died, according to reports. Nwaneri, 38, was found unresponsive at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Ind. on Friday, according to the Journal & Courier. Police say Nwaneri's wife found on the floor of the bedroom at 1 a.m. Friday morning. Preliminary...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Jefferson, Vikings regroup after major slip-up for offense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s race toward the NFL receiving record hit quite a speed bump on the grass in Green Bay last week. The entire Minnesota Vikings offense has been in regroup mode since the blowout by the Packers, seeking to recapture their stride before the playoffs. “It was just a poor performance by a lot of us, the whole team. We never want to put those types of plays and execution on film,” Jefferson said on Thursday. “We definitely hate losing like that, of course. We just have to do better all the way around.” From the failure to get in the end zone on a first-quarter possession that started at the 1-yard line to the four turnovers to the physical pressure that Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander led on Jefferson, the Vikings never got going.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WANE 15

Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
MIDDLEBURY, IN

