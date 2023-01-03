MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s race toward the NFL receiving record hit quite a speed bump on the grass in Green Bay last week. The entire Minnesota Vikings offense has been in regroup mode since the blowout by the Packers, seeking to recapture their stride before the playoffs. “It was just a poor performance by a lot of us, the whole team. We never want to put those types of plays and execution on film,” Jefferson said on Thursday. “We definitely hate losing like that, of course. We just have to do better all the way around.” From the failure to get in the end zone on a first-quarter possession that started at the 1-yard line to the four turnovers to the physical pressure that Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander led on Jefferson, the Vikings never got going.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO