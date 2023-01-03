Andretti Autosport have teamed up with General Motors to launch a bid to gain entry into Formula 1. The two American automotive and motorsport giants have joined forces and with GM represented by the Cadillac brand, the Andretti Cadillac team would be formed - based in the USA with a support facility in the UK. The announcement comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed the FIA are looking into the prospect of increasing the number of teams in Formula 1 beyond the current tally of 10.Andretti’s press release added that the prospective team will submit a formal “Expression...

4 HOURS AGO