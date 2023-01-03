Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Rallying-Fired up Al-Attiyah wins Dakar fifth stage
(Reuters) – Toyota’s defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally to extend his lead to 22 minutes on Thursday after venting his anger at a rule change he felt favoured rivals Audi. The Qatari had accused organisers of “killing the race early” with...
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash
Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.
104.1 WIKY
Sailing-French team K-Challenge Racing named as challenger for America’s Cup
(Reuters) – French team K-Challenge Racing has been announced as a challenger for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, organisers said on Tuesday. “Their challenge was previously accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and they have now chosen to formally announce their entry and confirm they are ready to proceed with their campaign,” organisers said in a statement.
NBC Sports
Motorsports mourning the death of Ken Block, pioneering star of action sports and rally
Ken Block made his fame as an action sports star and viral video sensation, but the reaction to his shocking death Monday showed how wide his impact was across motorsports. Hoonigan Industries confirmed in an Instagram post and on its website that Block, 55, was killed in a snowmobile accident: “He was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”
Autoweek.com
How an OPEC Oil Embargo Forced NASCAR to Set an Example in 1974
Https://www.autoweek.com/ford/In 1974, NASCAR chose to reduce the length of several races by 10% or more to, in essence, “save fuel" during a global energy crisis that began in 1973. Perhaps the most notable race that was shortened was the 1974 season-opening Daytona 500, which became the Daytona 450. NASCAR...
ng-sportingnews.com
Daniel Sanders moves into Dakar Rally lead after Stage 3 win
Daniel Sanders has taken out Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally, with his strong performance moving him to the top of the overall standings. The Australian was able to manage the sandy conditions effectively to secure his first stage win of the 2023 race. His time of four hours and...
Andretti joins forces with General Motors to target Formula 1 entry
Andretti Autosport have teamed up with General Motors to launch a bid to gain entry into Formula 1. The two American automotive and motorsport giants have joined forces and with GM represented by the Cadillac brand, the Andretti Cadillac team would be formed - based in the USA with a support facility in the UK. The announcement comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed the FIA are looking into the prospect of increasing the number of teams in Formula 1 beyond the current tally of 10.Andretti’s press release added that the prospective team will submit a formal “Expression...
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally, Stage 5: Skyler Howes takes overall lead; Mason Klein rebounds for fourth
American riders remained a force in the 2023 Dakar Rally as Skyler Howes took the overall lead in the bikes category while Mason Klein finished fourth in Stage 5. Rebounding from a fuel pump problem that cost him a stage win Wednesday, Klein pushed to reach the podium a little over 5 minutes behind winner Adrien Van Beveren in a very physical 645-kilometer fifth stage littered with massive dunes.
racer.com
Roe completes Andretti Indy NXT roster
James Roe will continue his American open-wheel journey with Andretti Autosport. The young Irishman completes Andretti’s Indy NXT by Firestone roster, joining 2022 USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion Louis Foster, returning 2022 Indy Lights race winner Hunter McElrea and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick. The...
Andretti Global, General Motors partnering on Formula One's 'expression of interest' process
After nearly two years of trying to return his family to Formula 1, Michael Andretti announced he's partnered with General Motors to power his effort.
NBC Sports
MotoGP: Joan Mir expects rejuvenation at Repsol Honda with teammate Marc Marquez
In 2023, Joan Mir joins Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda team and with the MotoGP season a little more than 11 weeks away, he gave his first interview as a rider competing with his new manufacturer, saying “every rider has imagined himself with these colors.”. In only his...
racer.com
Andretti Global partners with GM on proposed Andretti Cadillac Racing F1 entry
Andretti Global and General Motors (GM) have announced their intention to partner on a potential Formula 1 entry following the FIA’s announcement it may invite Expressions of Interest from new teams. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem tweeted that he had asked the governing body to look into the potential...
Motor racing-FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday. The move could open the door to American Michael Andretti's Andretti Global F1 project, which has so far met little encouragement from most existing teams and Formula One management.
racer.com
Legge, Monk join Gradient Racing for full IMSA season
Michelin Pilot Challenge competitor Sheena Monk is moving up to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD competition, partnering with Katherine Legge in Gradient Racing’s Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 for the full season. Gradient made a foray into the WeatherTech Championship last year, contesting the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, including a...
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 4: Late failure costs Mason Klein; Skyler Howes stays on podium
It was another up-and-down day for American riders who weathered more adversity in Stage 4 of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Mason Klein was cruising toward a stage victory in the bikes category when his fuel pump intake failed 20 kilometers from the finish of the 574-kilometer loop stage around Ha’il in Saudi Arabia.
Zak Brown believes Daniel Ricciardo could return to McLaren but praises ‘sensational’ Oscar Piastri
McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Daniel Ricciardo could re-join the team in the future “if the stars align” despite his contract being cancelled a year early. Australian driver Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021 but despite a memorable victory at the Italian Grand Prix that year, 2022 was disappointing as Ricciardo struggled to perform consistently. His deal - set to expire at the end of 2023 - was cancelled a year early, with the Woking-based team opting to sign 2021 Formula 2 champion and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri to partner Lando Norris this year. Ricciardo, who raced in Formula 1...
Comments / 0