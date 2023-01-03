Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Woodson Says He's Moving Tamar Bates Into Indiana's Starting Lineup
Trying to end repeated slow starts, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Monday night that he's going to put sophomore guard Tamar Bates into the starting lineup on Thursday when the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play at Iowa. Bates has had three games of 19 or more points off the bench already this season.
Former Jaguars Player Reportedly Found Dead At 38
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri has died, according to reports. Nwaneri, 38, was found unresponsive at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Ind. on Friday, according to the Journal & Courier. Police say Nwaneri's wife found on the floor of the bedroom at 1 a.m. Friday morning. Preliminary...
TCU may wear college football's crown, but should OU and OSU be cheering the Horned Frogs?
College football will coronate its national champion Monday night. A bunch of frogs might wear the crown when all is said and done. Yes, TCU will face Georgia in the...
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he's been leaning on his experience seeing Reggie Brown suffer a spinal cord injury on the field in 1997 as he helps his team deal with emotions about the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Former Lawrence North Teammates CJ Gunn, Tony Perkins Meet Again in Big Ten Clash
Tony Perkins and CJ Gunn were teammates at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind. during the 2019-20 season when their dreams of a state title were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now at Iowa and Indiana, respectively, Perkins and Gunn take the court against each other Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel announces he will return for 2023 season
Dillon Gabriel will be back at Oklahoma next season. Gabriel spent the first three seasons of his college career at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. The left-handed quarterback threw for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Sooners in 2022. OU closed out the season with a 35-32 loss to...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After 65-64 Loss to Rutgers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball dropped its first game of the season on Monday night, losing to Rutgers 65-64 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers fell to 13-1 on the season, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's...
University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 5
“As great as the success was, a lot of times how you deal with this kind of adversity is a lot more important for us as a group. We’re excited for the challenge and it’s a big challenge coming up.”. – Purdue junior guard Ethan Morton ahead of...
Indiana girls basketball Fab 15: Noblesville rises, debate heats up for state's No. 1
It's the final month of the high school girls basketball regular season and I'm feeling fine, I guess. Anywhoodles, here's a ranking of the top-15 teams in Central Indiana, starting with a debate over a hypothetical seeding process for a hypothetical tournament. Shots, blocks & boards:Vote for IHSAA girls basketball...
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 4): South Bend Washington extends win streak to 17
By Mike Clark Holiday tournaments went mostly according to form last week, including No. 1 South Bend Washington rolling to the title at Warsaw. Corydon Central, meanwhile, is the lone newcomer to the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 28 Here's a look at the SBLive ...
Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
Purdue Freshman Guard Braden Smith Ready to Bounce Back From Loss Against Rutgers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It was going to come eventually. For as effective Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith has been in his first year of college basketball, he was going to have an off game, and the team wasn't going to stay undefeated forever. Monday night's 65-64 loss to...
Rutgers Hands No. 1 Purdue Basketball First Loss of the Season
Purdue lost to Rutgers 65-64 on Monday night at Mackey Arena, falling to 13-1 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights led by as many as 13 points, and a late 3-pointer by senior guard Cam Spencer ended up as the game-winning shot.
