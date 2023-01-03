ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OCCC Slapped DraftKings, Caesars, BetMGM with $150K Fines

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) slapped three sportsbooks with a $150,000 fine each for violating the advertising rules related to sports gambling to send a clear message to the industry that it needs to abide by the rules. Compliance to Be Enforced. The state’s regulator took administrative action against...
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

OHIO STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kentucky Sends Online Betting, Poker, and Fantasy Sports Bill to Senate House

House Bill 106 was introduced in the current legislative session on January 5. The bill received support from Kentucky State Representative in Lexington’s 88th District, Cherlynn Stevenson, Newport’s State Representative Rachel Roberts, and Derrick Graham, a dedicated House Representative since 2003. The Bill Could Bring 26 New Amendments.
KENTUCKY STATE
countynewsonline.org

License Reciprocity Act Signed into Law

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) applauds the signing of Senate Bill 131, the companion bill of Powell’s House Bill 203, which will boost Ohio’s economic competitiveness by recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses and attracting skilled workers to the state. “Ohio can be on the leading edge...
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Attorney General Yost Slams The Door Shut On ‘Car Warranty’ Robocallers

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoes tobacco measure that would prohibit local bans

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. “This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of HB 513. “And therefore, just a few […] The post Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoes tobacco measure that would prohibit local bans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

OHIO STATE
gamblingnews.com

Bill Considers New Problem Gambling Committee in Virginia

A bipartisan bill in Virginia is aiming to create a new committee on gambling addiction and address the rising cases of people seeking assistance to cope with their gambling problems. Gambling Expansion Comes at a High Cost. The bill proposed by Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio local governments walked away from millions of COVID-19 relief dollars: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of small governments throughout Ohio turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Statewide, 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply for the COVID-19 stimulus dollars or opted to return the dollars to the state, according to data from The Ohio Grants Partnership. Of those, 48 did not apply for the grant money.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one

While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio

A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine could help with the teacher shortage being experienced statewide in Ohio. House Bill 554, a bill authored by state Reps. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, was designed specifically to bring professionals in various fields back to their previous profession as teachers in order to […] The post Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Secretary Of State Gives Lawmakers Four Months To Consider Legal Marijuana Initiative Ahead Of Possible Ballot Placement

Ohio’s secretary of state has formally resubmitted an activist-led marijuana legalization petition to the legislature, giving lawmakers four months to consider the reform. If they don’t act, advocates could then collect additional signatures to place the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
OHIO STATE

