Latin America’s challenges and changes ahead
Latin America swerved to the left and dictators received a blank check — amid unprecedented migration.
No more Canada nice: Ottawa gets tough with Beijing
China’s rise ought to result in a carefully calibrated balancing dynamic that blunts China’s more dangerous power plays and nothing more.
West Africa power vacuum is being filled by Russia
Now is the time to build a foundation that Russia cannot manipulate, and the West can no longer overlook.
gamblingnews.com
Wanted Illegal Gambling Boss Arrested in the Philippines
Zhanhong is wanted in China over his alleged participation in illegal gambling operating out of Shandong province in the country. He was arrested on Monday by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration which was tipped by homologs in China. Zeng was apprehended on board one of Air China’s aircraft as he was leaving Ninoy Aquino International Airport and flying back to Beijing where he would most likely have faced a similar fate.
Within hours, Peru's president went from dissolving Congress to being ousted and arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress, but lawmakers voted to remove him from office instead, and he is now under arrest.
Herald and News
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Norway says fund to reduce Amazon deforestation in Brazil back in business
BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Norway, the major donor to the Amazon Fund, said the initiative for backing forest protection had been re-activated now that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was back in office and vowing to halt deforestation.
Venezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border
CARACAS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela and Colombia will fully reopen their shared border on January 1 to allow passage of cargo and passenger transport via the cross-border Tienditas bridge, Colombia Migration said in a statement on Saturday.
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Grows Footprint in Swiss Market with Pasino.ch
This time around, the company is teaming up with the Pasino.ch brand to bring a variety of online games that will be available to even more players in the market. Partouche Groupe is a big name in Europe, with strong positions in France, Switzerland, Belgium, and beyond. Moving forward, Groupe’s Swiss operations will benefit from outstanding titles, such as Big Bass Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza, Hand of Midas, and Gates of Olympus among many others.
gamblingnews.com
Greentube Boost Presence in LatAm by Inking New Deal with LatamWin
NOVOMATIC Interactive’s division has been given the green light to provide its selection of games to Latamwin’s customers located in Chile. Local players will this way get access to iconic titles including Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, and Book of Ra deluxe, along with a plethora of fresh games like Dragon Blitz, Twin Spinner Book of Ra, and Diamond Link: Oasis Riches. The Mexican market will soon follow suit.
gamblingnews.com
Super Group Expands Global Presence in the US by Acquiring DGC
The NYSE-listed international digital gaming company that offers first-class entertainment confirmed the acquisition of the online gambling and sports betting company that offers market access in a dozen US states, including eight live markets. The new deal will allow Betway’s and Spin’s parent company to further expand its global presence...
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
gamblingnews.com
YGAM Becomes Ambassador and Partner for ICE London 2023
The charity is primarily focused on educating young people about the dangers of gambling-related harm and helping establish meaningful safeguards that can help protect at-risk and vulnerable groups, such as youths. The news was first reported by ICE365. ICE London 2023 and YGAM Continue to Tackle Gambling Harm. The organization...
gamblingnews.com
Chilean Billionaire Backs Out of Las Vegas Strip Property Deal with LVCVA
Real Property reported that this came as a surprise as the $120 million deal was announced in October 2021 and on October 12 this year the state-funded convention and tourist agency LVCVA made an announcement that the sale has been finalized with just some regulatory approvals still pending. LVCVA Has...
gamblingnews.com
Betway Receives Sportsbook License Extension for German Market
Now, the brand has announced the extension of the same license. Automatically, Betway will be able to keep providing its top-tier offerings to customers in the country’s regulated market. Betway Is Proud to Secure a License Extension. CEO Werkman spoke about the license expansion with excitement, explaining that it...
Exiled Venezuela lawmakers chosen to lead anti-Maduro fight
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition has selected an all-female team of mostly unknown exiled former lawmakers to replace the beleaguered Juan Guaidó as the face of its faltering efforts to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Last week, politicians who were elected to the National Assembly in...
