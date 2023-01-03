Read full article on original website
racer.com
Al-Attiyah tops rocky Stage 2 at Dakar
Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally took competitors over 400 kilometers/250 miles against the clock through a rock garden of dangerous boulders that never seemed to end. Finally, the finish line was found at the Alula bivouac after a full day of ultra-tough racing. Two stages in, the car race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Daniel Sanders moves into Dakar Rally lead after Stage 3 win
Daniel Sanders has taken out Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally, with his strong performance moving him to the top of the overall standings. The Australian was able to manage the sandy conditions effectively to secure his first stage win of the 2023 race. His time of four hours and...
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash
Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.
NBC Sports
MotoGP: Joan Mir expects rejuvenation at Repsol Honda with teammate Marc Marquez
In 2023, Joan Mir joins Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda team and with the MotoGP season a little more than 11 weeks away, he gave his first interview as a rider competing with his new manufacturer, saying “every rider has imagined himself with these colors.”. In only his...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi celebrated by PSG in return to training
Argentina icon Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and though the team is based in France and many of his teammates are French, he was still greeted with a warm welcome back. After training, Messi expressed his gratitude the club staff and his teammates for their...
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
RideApart
2023 Dakar Rally: Van Beveren Wins Stage 5, Howes In Overall Lead
On Stage Five of the 2023 Dakar Rally, we got an extremely clear demonstration of both the perks and the pitfalls of being one of the first riders to tackle a given stage. Back in late 2022, when Dakar organizers were busy preparing for the start of the 2023 event, they announced rule changes that would award time bonuses to the first three riders to open a track on any given stage.
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits he’s happy to be playing in South Africa at Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo declared he was happy to have moved to South Africa during his official unveiling as an Al-Nassr player in Saudi Arabia.The 37-year-old has rebounded since the World Cup and his split from Manchester United, where his contract was terminated in November.And after Ronaldo penned a deal thought to be worth up to £175million-a-year, the Portuguese made a blunder while being unveiled as an Al-Nassr player.Viral footage quickly circulated on social media with Ronaldo stating: “The football is different, so for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa.“This is why I want...
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally, Stage 5: Skyler Howes takes overall lead; Mason Klein rebounds for fourth
American riders remained a force in the 2023 Dakar Rally as Skyler Howes took the overall lead in the bikes category while Mason Klein finished fourth in Stage 5. Rebounding from a fuel pump problem that cost him a stage win Wednesday, Klein pushed to reach the podium a little over 5 minutes behind winner Adrien Van Beveren in a very physical 645-kilometer fifth stage littered with massive dunes.
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...
racer.com
Loeb scales the heights to top Dakar Stage 4
The relentless pace of the Dakar Rally continued on Wednesday’s Stage 4 with nearly 500 kilometers/310 miles against the clock. The convoy of competitors were taken over camel grass, dropped into desert canyons and forced to scale sand dunes. Once all these obstacles had been cleared the loop concluded right where it had started, at the Dakar bivouac in Ha’il.
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-USA at Netherlands
Dec 3, 2022; Al Rayyan, Qatar; United States of America manager Gregg Berhalter acknowledges fans after losing a round of sixteen match against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Zak Brown believes Daniel Ricciardo could return to McLaren but praises ‘sensational’ Oscar Piastri
McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Daniel Ricciardo could re-join the team in the future “if the stars align” despite his contract being cancelled a year early. Australian driver Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021 but despite a memorable victory at the Italian Grand Prix that year, 2022 was disappointing as Ricciardo struggled to perform consistently. His deal - set to expire at the end of 2023 - was cancelled a year early, with the Woking-based team opting to sign 2021 Formula 2 champion and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri to partner Lando Norris this year. Ricciardo, who raced in Formula 1...
Iraq to host soccer’s Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979
After decades of war, invasions and instability, Iraq hosts the eight-nation Gulf Cup starting on Friday for the first time since 1979. For the country’s soccer officials and government, success off the field will be a bigger prize than success on it. The national teams, all from West Asia...
Motor racing-FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday. The move could open the door to American Michael Andretti's Andretti Global F1 project, which has so far met little encouragement from most existing teams and Formula One management.
racer.com
Rain disrupts Stage 3 of Dakar; Brabec crashes out
If dodging boulders was the story on the opening two stages of the 2023 Dakar Rally, then it was rain which dominated the race on day three. As the Dakar convoy traveled from Alula to Ha’il they found the last 100km of the track washed away. Even the shortened stage still measured 377km/234 miles and there was more than enough racing to shake up the leaderboards.
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
