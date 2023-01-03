ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Feather alert' issued for missing Native Americans

(KRON) – A disproportionately high number of Native Americans go missing or are murdered every year. The Urban Indian Health Institute's studies found more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in recent years. Aiko Little from San Francisco says her family and friends can unfortunately easily list off loved ones who have […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

