A guman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located.

BEND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO