LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- RealWear unveiled RealWear Navigator™ 520, its next generation rugged assisted reality headset for frontline professionals today, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. RealWear builds upon the extensive platform features delivered in RealWear Navigator™ 500, but ratchets it up a notch with an upgraded and fully redesigned viewing system, known as HyperDisplay, offering a bigger, sharper and bolder image for enhanced “viewability” for the frontline professional who wishes to use the device for expanded use cases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005033/en/ RealWear Navigator 520 with HyperDisplay benefits frontline professionals who need a fully hands-free head-mounted device with a bigger, bolder, sharper display that can be controlled with their voice. (Graphic: Business Wire)

2 DAYS AGO