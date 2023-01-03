BEND, OR -- Scammers bilked thousands from two Bend restaurants in the past week and police say more could be targeted. Staff at Bangers & Brews used a thousand dollars to purchase gift cards on December 28, believing they were helping to release the owner from U.S. Marshals custody. They sent another thousand from a personal account through a banking app. January fourth, a Shari’s employee fell for a similar con, using more than $3,000 from the till to buy gift cards to allegedly clear an IRS audit.

BEND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO