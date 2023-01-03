Read full article on original website
This Guy
1d ago
Without infrastructure to help addicts and get people on their feet this will end up like Portland. I know, not everyone homeless in bend is an addict due to the rent situation, but this will be a disaster all over again.
2
bendsource.com
Hunnell Camp Scheduled for Closure
On Dec. 28 the City of Bend declared the campsite on Hunnell Road was unsafe and would be removed in March. It's the largest campsite for people living outside of typical homes in Bend, and at peak residency in the summer there were over 100 camps on the road. That number shrank to about 65 over the winter.
kbnd.com
Applications Submitted For Psilocybin Businesses
SALEM, OR -- Oregon Psilocybin Services - a division of the Oregon Health Authority - began accepting applications for psilocybin-related business licenses this week. Section Manager Angie Allbee ?oversees implementation of Measure 109, passed by Oregon voters in 2020. She says the OHA adopted more than 70 pages of regulations for "magic mushrooms" over the past year, "This legalized framework really takes all four license types to operate and function." Those licenses are for manufacturing, testing, service centers and facilitators.
kbnd.com
Winterfest Returns To Fairgrounds Next Month
REDMOND, OR -- Oregon Winterfest returns to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds next month. Aaron Switzer, with Lay It Out Events, acknowledges some were critical of moving the annual event from Bend last year, but said it was necessary because no other venue is large enough. “It was very cool in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous and Murphy gas station project approved; neighbors unhappy
After a lengthy battle and months of uncertainty, a development with a gas station and other amenities has been approved by Bend city planners at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road. “I know that most people around here didn’t want it to happen, so I’m kinda on board...
centraloregonian.com
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Gateway serves as railroad station, farming community
Gateway is located about 10 miles north of Madras and is currently a quiet farming community. It did not even exist until the Deschutes Railroad arrived in Central Oregon in 1911 but rapidly grew to a thriving little community that eventually faded to only remnant old buildings that stand as a reminder of glories of the past.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Village Squire Motel in Redmond turning into 26-unit apartment complex
It started as a motel, but in recent years, it’s become a thorn in the sides of nearby business owners and police. The Village Squire Motel in Redmond has seen an increase of illegal drug users and trash over the past couple of years. But with a recent sale, its future looks brighter.
WWEEK
Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year
Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
kbnd.com
National Medal Of Honor Highway Nears Completion
BEND, OR -- A goal set five years ago by the Bend Heroes Foundation of a "Medal of Honor Highway Across America" is in the homestretch. Massachusetts will soon erect signs naming its portion of U.S. Highway 20 as the Medal of Honor Highway. It is the last of 12 states along the nation's longest road to make such a designation.
kbnd.com
Bend Mayor, City Councilors Sworn In Wednesday
BEND, OR -- Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, New Councilors Mike Riley and Ariel Mendez, and incumbent City Councilor Barb Campbell were sworn in Wednesday night during a meeting full of pomp, circumstance and tearful goodbyes. Prior to leaving the dais, former Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell remembered when she first joined Council...
Paid Leave Oregon program takes effect; Bend businesses speak about the new program
With Paid Leave Oregon now having gone into effect January 1st, businesses across Central Oregon are still working out how to implement it and discussing what it will mean for employers and employees. The post Paid Leave Oregon program takes effect; Bend businesses speak about the new program appeared first on KTVZ.
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by March
Everyone who lives in or visits Bend on a regular basis is likely aware of the homeless camp on NE Hunnell Road. Located in northern Bend by Lowes and Home Depot, this area is the most visible homeless camp in the area and the most popular.
KTVZ
Forest Service firefighters to continue pile burning on Hwy. 97 near Lava Butte
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to resume pile burning operations Wednesday adjacent to Highway 97 between Lava Butte north to the weigh station on the west side of the highway. Firefighters plan to ignite piles Wednesday and hope to complete ignitions in...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting
A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
kbnd.com
Two Killed In Juniper Canyon Crash
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Two people were killed in a crash on Juniper Canyon Road, near Paulina Highway, Monday evening. According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles on fire. One was fully involved, the other had flames coming from the engine compartment.
12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission
Bend veterans activist Dick Tobiason is marking the successful completion of one coast-to-coast honor mission -- and as is so often the case, pressing ahead with yet another. The post 12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Local Businesses Targeted By Gift Card Scam
BEND, OR -- Scammers bilked thousands from two Bend restaurants in the past week and police say more could be targeted. Staff at Bangers & Brews used a thousand dollars to purchase gift cards on December 28, believing they were helping to release the owner from U.S. Marshals custody. They sent another thousand from a personal account through a banking app. January fourth, a Shari’s employee fell for a similar con, using more than $3,000 from the till to buy gift cards to allegedly clear an IRS audit.
KTVZ
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children
A Madras mother and son have been sentenced to several years in prison for child abuse involving two foster children in their care. Oglivia Pineda-Garcia, 50, received 9 1/2 years and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, received seven years in the case in Jefferson County. The pair was convicted in December after a three-day bench trial.
kbnd.com
Deschutes GOP Chair Sets Goals
REDMOND, OR -- Scott Stuart is the new chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party. He takes over at a time when registered Republicans are outnumbered in the county by Democrats and non-affiliated voters. Stuart wants to accomplish three goals over the next two years, “To grow the Republican party by...
