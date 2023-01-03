ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

This Guy
1d ago

Without infrastructure to help addicts and get people on their feet this will end up like Portland. I know, not everyone homeless in bend is an addict due to the rent situation, but this will be a disaster all over again.

bendsource.com

Hunnell Camp Scheduled for Closure

On Dec. 28 the City of Bend declared the campsite on Hunnell Road was unsafe and would be removed in March. It's the largest campsite for people living outside of typical homes in Bend, and at peak residency in the summer there were over 100 camps on the road. That number shrank to about 65 over the winter.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Applications Submitted For Psilocybin Businesses

SALEM, OR -- Oregon Psilocybin Services - a division of the Oregon Health Authority - began accepting applications for psilocybin-related business licenses this week. Section Manager Angie Allbee ?oversees implementation of Measure 109, passed by Oregon voters in 2020. She says the OHA adopted more than 70 pages of regulations for "magic mushrooms" over the past year, "This legalized framework really takes all four license types to operate and function." Those licenses are for manufacturing, testing, service centers and facilitators.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Winterfest Returns To Fairgrounds Next Month

REDMOND, OR -- Oregon Winterfest returns to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds next month. Aaron Switzer, with Lay It Out Events, acknowledges some were critical of moving the annual event from Bend last year, but said it was necessary because no other venue is large enough. “It was very cool in...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregonian.com

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Gateway serves as railroad station, farming community

Gateway is located about 10 miles north of Madras and is currently a quiet farming community. It did not even exist until the Deschutes Railroad arrived in Central Oregon in 1911 but rapidly grew to a thriving little community that eventually faded to only remnant old buildings that stand as a reminder of glories of the past.
MADRAS, OR
WWEEK

Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year

Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

National Medal Of Honor Highway Nears Completion

BEND, OR -- A goal set five years ago by the Bend Heroes Foundation of a "Medal of Honor Highway Across America" is in the homestretch. Massachusetts will soon erect signs naming its portion of U.S. Highway 20 as the Medal of Honor Highway. It is the last of 12 states along the nation's longest road to make such a designation.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Mayor, City Councilors Sworn In Wednesday

BEND, OR -- Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, New Councilors Mike Riley and Ariel Mendez, and incumbent City Councilor Barb Campbell were sworn in Wednesday night during a meeting full of pomp, circumstance and tearful goodbyes. Prior to leaving the dais, former Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell remembered when she first joined Council...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting

A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Two Killed In Juniper Canyon Crash

PRINEVILLE, OR -- Two people were killed in a crash on Juniper Canyon Road, near Paulina Highway, Monday evening. According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles on fire. One was fully involved, the other had flames coming from the engine compartment.
PRINEVILLE, OR
kbnd.com

Local Businesses Targeted By Gift Card Scam

BEND, OR -- Scammers bilked thousands from two Bend restaurants in the past week and police say more could be targeted. Staff at Bangers & Brews used a thousand dollars to purchase gift cards on December 28, believing they were helping to release the owner from U.S. Marshals custody. They sent another thousand from a personal account through a banking app. January fourth, a Shari’s employee fell for a similar con, using more than $3,000 from the till to buy gift cards to allegedly clear an IRS audit.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute

Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children

A Madras mother and son have been sentenced to several years in prison for child abuse involving two foster children in their care. Oglivia Pineda-Garcia, 50, received 9 1/2 years and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, received seven years in the case in Jefferson County. The pair was convicted in December after a three-day bench trial.
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Deschutes GOP Chair Sets Goals

REDMOND, OR -- Scott Stuart is the new chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party. He takes over at a time when registered Republicans are outnumbered in the county by Democrats and non-affiliated voters. Stuart wants to accomplish three goals over the next two years, “To grow the Republican party by...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

