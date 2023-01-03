Inside philanthropic Damar Hamlin’s NFL rise after $3million raised for his charity in hours following his collapse

BUFFALO Bills star Damar Hamlin is not just known for his success on the field as he raised money for people most in need.

Following the ace's collapse on the field, fans have rallied behind him as they donated thousands of dollars to his charity.

Damar Hamlin launched a toy drive in 2020 that was designed to help disadvantaged children Credit: Instagram

The Buffalo Bills ace collapsed during their game with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Credit: Getty

Supporters of both the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have also gathered outside the hospital to show their support.

Hamlin, who was a college football ace, said he prided himself on being a role model for his younger brother.

The 24-year-old told the Point Park Globe that he wanted his sibling to have someone to look up to.

Hamlin said he was determined to play for the University of Pittsburgh and has kept the Steel City close to his heart.

He recalled: “I was just so Pittsburgh. Everything was Pittsburgh for me.

“I wanted to give my city bragging rights, bring my city something and just give the city another reason to smile.”

Hamlin founded the charity The Chasing M Foundation and launched a toy drive in the city in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said at the time: “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.”

Hamlin revealed that he wanted to help those that had been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

He had set a target to raise $2,500 and revealed that 100 per cent of the donations would be used to buy toys for disadvantaged youngsters.

But, more than $3million has now been donated in total amid the star’s health battle.

More than $450,000 has been raised in the hours following the incident.

Among the stars that donated money was former WWE wrestler Chris Jericho.

Jericho has donated $10,000 to the charity, WrestlingNews revealed.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during the Monday night football fixture between the Bills and Bengals.

His team revealed that his heartbeat was restored on the field before being rushed to the hospital.

Hamlin took a hit to the chest from Bengals star Tee Higgins.

Higgins has since tweeted that he’s praying Hamlin “pulls through”.

The safety got up after the play before collapsing on the field.

Bills players huddled around their teammate as he was being treated.

Some turned away in shock and were seen with their hands on their heads as an ambulance darted across the field.

Officials temporarily suspended the game before it was later abandoned.

Dozens of NFL teams and other major sports organizations have tweeted words of support for Hamlin.

JJ Watt, who earlier this season announced that he had gone into atrial fibrillation, tweeted words of support for Hamlin.

"The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please," Watt wrote.

Many current and former NFL players have tweeted out thoughts and prayers for Hamlin.

Some have also called for the video of the incident to not be shared out of respect for Hamlin and his family.

"Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family," tweeted Robert Griffin III.

ESPN's Monday Night Football commentators have also appeared visibly upset while reporting on the latest updates on Hamlin.

Former quarterback Troy Aikman said: “No one's been through this.”

NBA icon LeBron James is among the stars that have shared their support for Hamlin.

The Lakers ace tweeted footage of Hamlin hugging his family before the game.

He wrote: "Praying for you kid!!! [prayer emojis]"

Hamlin was picked in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by the Bills.

He played in 14 regular season games for the Bills last year as a rookie.

In 16 games, Hamlin has recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.