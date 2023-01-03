ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Simple iPhone trick created by Google can save you from major embarrassment

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

GOOGLE has fitted your iPhone with a clever trick to stave off snoopers.

It could save you from major embarrassment – or keep prying eyes from seeing something they shouldn't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FicDg_0k261ETr00
Google Chrome has a clever trick that you should use Credit: Google

And it's available for free for anyone who uses Google Chrome on iPhone.

We're talking about the ability to lock Incognito tabs on Google Chrome.

When a tab is Incognito in Google Chrome, it means that the browser won't remember your activity.

So if you're searching for gift ideas, planning a surprise party or looking up a sensitive medical issue, it won't be logged in your browser history.

Of course, you might sometimes want to leave these tabs open – without the risk of someone else seeing what you're doing.

This is very important if other people sometimes have access to your iPhone.

Thankfully it's possible to lock away these Incognito tabs on Chrome.

It means that anyone trying to view one of your Incognito tabs would have to unlock them using Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode.

And it's extremely easy to switch on – once you know how.

How to lock Incognito Tabs on Google Chrome for iOS

"Anyone who uses your device can access incognito tabs that you leave open," Google explains.

"To leave incognito tabs open and keep them private, you can lock your Incognito tabs."

First, make sure you're running the latest version of iOS in Settings > General > Software Update.

Then check the Apple App Store to update Google Chrome to the latest version.

Now unlock your iPhone and open Google Chrome.

Then tap More (three dots) and go into Settings (cogwheel).

Tap on Privacy and Security, and then turn on Lock Incognito Tabs When You Close Chrome.

This will automatically lock all Incognito tabs when you've left the Chrome app.

Is Google Incognito Mode locking safe?

All you're getting here is the ability to block someone holding your phone from seeing your Incognito Mode tabs.

Even Incognito Mode itself can only do so much.

It simply prevents your online activity from being saved to your browser history.

But it's still possible for the websites to see that you're accessing them.

And your internet service provider can also see and log that you've visited a certain website.

For greater protection on that front, you'd want to consider using a VPN (virtual private network).

That's an app that encrypts and re-routes your internet traffic to stop prying eyes – including an internet provider – from seeing exactly what you're looking at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfD3Q_0k261ETr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0TBk_0k261ETr00

So if you're paranoid about government spying, or you want to use public WiFi at somewhere like an airport with more confidence, then a VPN can be a great privacy tool.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0k261ETr00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
954K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy