ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira amid ‘betrayal’ post following Gerard Pique breakup

By Natalia Penza
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cbpk_0k2618Gk00

LIONEL MESSI'S wife Antonela Roccuzzo has aligned herself with Shakira after the Colombian’s swipe at ex Gerard Pique with a New Year post about betrayal and heartache.

The stunning brunette responded to the singer-songwriter’s dig at the retired Barcelona footballer with three heart emoticons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRQyT_0k2618Gk00
Antonela celebrates Lionel Messi's World Cup win Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdfgE_0k2618Gk00
Shakira appeared to hit out at ex Gerard Pique Credit: Getty

It is not the first time Wag Roccuzzo, who late last night left Argentina with her family following a post-World Cup break, has supported Shakira publicly.

Last year the mum-of-three posted five heart emojis in response to Pique’s former partner’s video confirmation her father William Mebarak was out of hospital following a heavy fall and on an “upward path.”

It put paid to unfounded claims the Wags didn’t see eye to eye when they saw more of each other while Pique and Messi were teammates at Barcelona before the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Shakira, who split with the dad of her two children last May, said in the message she posted on her Instagram: “Although our wounds remain open in this new year, time has hands of a surgeon.

“Although someone has betrayed us we should continue to trust.

“Faced with scorn, continue to value ourselves.

“Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indolence.”

The message has been interpreted by her fans as a dig at Pique, linked to unconfirmed claims he cheated on the 45-year-old Hips Don’t Lie singer with a younger woman.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

His relationship with 23-year-old Barcelona-born Clara Chia emerged shortly after he and Shakira confirmed they were no longer an item.

Shakira also appeared to fire poisoned darts at her ex in new song Monotonia, released last October, with references to the “narcissim" and "cold as Christmas" attitude of a man she is breaking up with.

She is expected to relocate to Miami in the next few weeks with sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, after signing a child custody agreement with Pique who will remain in Barcelona but spend holiday time with their children.

It is thought she is yet to fix a definite date for the move because of the health of her dad who is still in Spain with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuQrp_0k2618Gk00
Shakira and Pique split last year Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGj7W_0k2618Gk00
Pique is now dating 23-year-old Clara Chia Credit: Instagram / @clara.chiamartii

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
954K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy