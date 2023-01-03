Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira amid ‘betrayal’ post following Gerard Pique breakup

LIONEL MESSI'S wife Antonela Roccuzzo has aligned herself with Shakira after the Colombian’s swipe at ex Gerard Pique with a New Year post about betrayal and heartache.

The stunning brunette responded to the singer-songwriter’s dig at the retired Barcelona footballer with three heart emoticons.

Antonela celebrates Lionel Messi's World Cup win Credit: Getty

Shakira appeared to hit out at ex Gerard Pique Credit: Getty

It is not the first time Wag Roccuzzo, who late last night left Argentina with her family following a post-World Cup break, has supported Shakira publicly.

Last year the mum-of-three posted five heart emojis in response to Pique’s former partner’s video confirmation her father William Mebarak was out of hospital following a heavy fall and on an “upward path.”

It put paid to unfounded claims the Wags didn’t see eye to eye when they saw more of each other while Pique and Messi were teammates at Barcelona before the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Shakira, who split with the dad of her two children last May, said in the message she posted on her Instagram: “Although our wounds remain open in this new year, time has hands of a surgeon.

“Although someone has betrayed us we should continue to trust.

“Faced with scorn, continue to value ourselves.

“Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indolence.”

The message has been interpreted by her fans as a dig at Pique, linked to unconfirmed claims he cheated on the 45-year-old Hips Don’t Lie singer with a younger woman.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

His relationship with 23-year-old Barcelona-born Clara Chia emerged shortly after he and Shakira confirmed they were no longer an item.

Shakira also appeared to fire poisoned darts at her ex in new song Monotonia, released last October, with references to the “narcissim" and "cold as Christmas" attitude of a man she is breaking up with.

She is expected to relocate to Miami in the next few weeks with sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, after signing a child custody agreement with Pique who will remain in Barcelona but spend holiday time with their children.

It is thought she is yet to fix a definite date for the move because of the health of her dad who is still in Spain with her.

Shakira and Pique split last year Credit: AFP