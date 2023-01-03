Read full article on original website
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled
The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
Hartford, New Haven see stark differences in 2022 homicide rates
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford and New Haven are two of Connecticut’s largest cities. They are close in size and population, but they saw some big differences in crime in 2022. Homicides in particular were up in Hartford and down in New Haven. Hartford saw the most homicides in two decades while New Haven cut […]
Japanese restaurants' part owner sentenced to prison for $2 million tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The part owner of several restaurants in Connecticut was sentenced to prison for operating an extensive tax fraud scheme that involved Connecticut and Massachusetts restaurants that he operated. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford was sentenced to 18 months of prison followed by a year...
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
Eyewitness News
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
Eyewitness News
Multiple departments, regional taskforce assist in police pursuit in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford. Shortly before 6 P.M. Wednesday evening, members of a regional auto taskforce pursued a stolen vehicle wanted for a major incident in another jurisdiction. Police say one party was detained as...
Police cruiser may be incorporated into permanent memorial for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Within days, a cruiser parked outside of the Bristol Police Department turned from a symbol into a living memorial for two officers killed in the line of duty. Words of comfort were written on the sides. Cards were stacked onto it. Stuffed animals were left. Even on Tuesday, three months after […]
Interstate 95 in Milford reopens after crash, gunfire
A crash and gunfire shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Milford Thursday morning.
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
