New Hampshire State

msn.com

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
MilitaryTimes

New Army light tank under construction

General Dynamics Land Systems began assembling the Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower system in November, after being selected in June to build the light tank. The first new combat vehicle to join the force in nearly four decades, the MPF system is meant to improve mobility, protection and direct-fire capabilities on the battlefield, originally reported by Army Times sister publication Defense News.
Defense One

Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane

From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time an Air America UH-1D Huey shot down a North Vietnamese An-2 Colt Biplane

This engagement marked the first CIA air-to-air victory and the only kill achieved by a helicopter against a biplane. The UH-1 evolved from a 1955 US Army competition for a new utility helicopter. The Army employed it in various roles, including that of an armed escort or attack gunship in Vietnam. The initial Army designation was HU-1, which led to the common unofficial nickname of “Huey.” All US armed services adopted the model as did several other countries, and it was redesignated in 1962 as the UH-1 under a triservice agreement.
Defense One

Sikorsky and Boeing Challenge Army Decision to Replace Black Hawk with Bell V-280 Tiltrotor

Sikorsky and Boeing are challenging the Army’s decision to replace the service’s Black Hawk helicopters with tiltrotor aircraft manufactured by Textron’s Bell. The announcement comes four weeks after the Army chose the Bell-made V-280 Valor over the Defiant X, a new-design helicopter jointly made by Sikorsky and Boeing, for what the service calls the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA.
defensenews.com

Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award

WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: Pacific Marine unit to hit initial operational capability

The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, the newly reorganized unit that plans to be the Marine Corps’ eyes and ears in the Pacific, is set to reach initial operational capability by the end of September 2023, according to Lt. Col. Kurt Stahl, a 3rd Marine Division spokesman. The 3rd Marine...
americanmilitarynews.com

N.J. airman killed during infamous WWII mission identified using DNA

A 21-year-old airman who was killed during one of the darkest days for U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II will finally be laid to rest in his hometown of Metuchen after scientists used DNA to identify his remains nearly 80 years after his death. Sgt. Michael Uhrin was...
mrobusinesstoday.com

Boeing to deliver 12 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to the Egyptian Air Force

The new Boeing foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million and the Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Boeing has been awarded an exclusive contract by the U.S. Army to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinook helicopters for the Egyptian Air Force. The new foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million. The Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Egypt’s defence will benefit from the new helicopter’s advanced multi-mission capabilities. Team Chinook is led by the U.S. Army, which with 19 allied international customers, collectively operating a fleet of more than 950 aircraft.

