Mets Pitcher Max Scherzer Purchases $5M Mansion In Old Brookville, Report Says
Max Scherzer, a pitcher for the New York Mets, has purchased a $5 million mansion on Long Island, according to a new report from The Real Deal. The news outlet said in a report published on Friday, Dec. 30, that Scherzer recently closed a deal on a home in Old Brookville.
News 12
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
Nassau County could become the home of a full-service casino and resort. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2013 to allow the state to grant full-gaming licenses for up to...
Stony Brook professor faces criticism for questioning use of deadly force after stabbings of 2 Suffolk officers
Professor Anna Hayward commented on Stony Brook Medicine's Instagram post about the incident. "This was a wellness check - why didn't they de-escalate the situation? Why did a man have to die," she wrote. "What about the man they murdered?"
Harlem boy performs as poet laureate of New York
NEW YORK - At Gov. Kathy Hochul's historic inauguration Sunday, a lyrically gifted 9-year-old from Harlem stole the show. His name is Kayden Hern. "In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality," Hern told the crowd rhythmically, peering over the top of the podium.Hern easily seems wise beyond his years, impressing everyone he meets."I was outside the Apollo Theater, it was Amateur Night," Hochul recalled at the beginning of her speech Sunday. "And there's a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there. I...
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022
Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
Lester Chang takes seat in the New York Assembly, for now
Assemblymember Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) takes the oath of office in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told Gothamist that his members are “very troubled” by a report on Chang’s Brooklyn residency (or lack thereof). [ more › ]
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick named president and CEO of SIEDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick, who served the people of the 63rd district since 2003, officially vacating office just last week, has announced he is taking on another prominent borough role, joining the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC), as its president and CEO. “Being at...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
Man Steals Range Rover With Dog Inside As Woman Pumps Gas On Long Island
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a 2020 white Range Rover as the owner stood on the passenger side pumping gas on Long Island.The incident took place in Mineola around 2:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at the BP gas station located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike.According to Nassau County P…
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
4 inmates with Staten Island ties and scary reputations are seeking early release in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— There are certain things a parole board in New York wants to hear in determining if an inmate is granted parole. In part, they want to know how exactly the individual reached a mindset of pursuing a life on the outside, void of criminal activity. And the logistics of how they plan to rebuild, or in some cases build, a life for themselves while tethered to a felony record, often times a lack of resources and in some cases the burden of temptation.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
