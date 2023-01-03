ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
 5 days ago

Bernardo Silva has revealed Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.

In a decision that Silva claims 'was not strange', Ronaldo was left out of a Portugal major tournament game that wasn't a dead rubber for the first time since Euro 2004 ahead of their last-16 clash against Switzerland in Qatar.

Ronaldo has been capped 194 times prior to the knockout clash, scoring 118 goals, yet his off-colour performances in Qatar led to him being subbed in their final group stage loss at the hands of South Korea, leading to a row with boss Fernando Santos .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYduE_0k25wlCl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iHQM_0k25wlCl00

Silva admits that while there was much speculation about Ronaldo's inclusion ahead of the last-16 game, they only found out a couple of hours before kick-off.

'Between us we talked and asked "could it be, would it not be?", because the players talk,' he told Record .

'But we only found out about the team in the locker room when we arrived at the stadium, two hours before the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIlBs_0k25wlCl00

'There are 26 players, too many for the coach to choose for each specific game. It never shocks me that he decides to go with one or the other. Right or wrong in the opinion of each one, the coach has the right to make the decisions he makes.'

Ronaldo was replaced by Goncalo Ramos, who went on to score a hat-trick in his place during the 6-1 win over Switzerland, with Ronaldo coming on later in the second half.

His axe for the clash with the Swiss led to reports Ronaldo had threatened to walk out of the Portugal camp, although this was denied by the country's FA.

Despite Ramos keeping his place for the quarter-final against Morocco, they slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat, with Ronaldo unable to turn the game around after coming on again as a second-half substitute. He was then seen leaving the pitch in tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqpbO_0k25wlCl00

The 37-year-old's tournament was already disrupted having mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United at the start of the competition.

Since then the veteran has joined Al-Nassr in an incredible £175milllion-a-year deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo could make his debut for Al-Nassr against Al Ta'ee on Thursday , as previously reported by Sportsmail, after the 37-year-old flew to the country for a medical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYlmZ_0k25wlCl00

His arrival could coincide with another clash with management though, as Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia claimed he 'tried to sign' Ronaldo's arch-nemesis Lionel Messi before signing the Portugal star.

Excited Saudi fans chanted his name and queued to buy No 7 replica shirts from the club shop ahead of his hotly-anticipated arrival into Saudi Arabian football.

However, he might still be in line for a return to the Premier League with a reported contract clause that allows him to join Newcastle on loan should they reach the Champions League.

