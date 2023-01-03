ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Schools given new guidance to keep kids safe as flu cases rocket days before new term begins

By Fiona Connor
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HFpe_0k25waUm00

NEW guidance has been issued to keep kids safe ahead of the start of the new term.

Parents are being asked to keep their kids out of school if they are ill or have a high temperature as flu and Covid infections soar.

Chief medical advisor Professor Susan Hopkins said efforts need to be made to stop bugs from spreading.

She said: “It's important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings as much as possible.”

The UKHSA also urged parents to ensure eligible children get a flu vaccine.

Professor Hopkins said: “Flu vaccination is still available for all eligible groups and is the best protection against the virus.

“We have seen good uptake in older age groups but vaccination among young children remains low.

“Flu can be very unpleasant and in some cases can lead to more serious illness.

“Getting your child vaccinated protects them and others they come into contact with, and it's still not too late.”

The signs of flu you need to know

When it comes to symptoms of flu, they may at first, seem like a common cold.

The NHS list the symptoms for flu as follows:

  1. sudden high temperature
  2. aching body
  3. feeling tired or exhausted
  4. a dry cough
  5. sore throat
  6. headache
  7. difficulty sleeping
  8. loss of appetite
  9. diarrhoea or tummy pain
  10. feeling or being sick
  11. less active (specifically children)
  12. pain in the ear (specifically children)

Parents are asked to be on the lookout for winter illnesses as high levels of sickness are seen across the UK.

Medics have warned that these levels are only going to continue to increase, along with high numbers of scarlet fever, which is caused by Group A streptococcus, also being reported.

There have been at least 30 child deaths from invasive Strep A since September.

Data from the NHS shows that thousands of beds are occupied by flu patients.

In the last week, there were 3,746 patients a day in hospital with the flu, figures show.

Brits are being urged to stay home or wear face masks while out and about.

The new advice is a bid to help ease pressure on the hard-pressed NHS system due to high rates of sickness.

The UK Health Security Agency say this will help minimise the spread of Covid, flu and scarlet fever.

It comes after a top doctor warned up to 500 people could be dying every week due to NHS delays caused by the winter flu crisis.

More than a dozen ambulance services and NHS Trusts have triggered critical incidents in recent days.

Dr Adrian Boyle, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “We went into this December with the worst-ever performance against our target and the highest-ever occupancy levels in hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPpeu_0k25waUm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4OcL_0k25waUm00

“We don’t know about the waiting time figures because they don’t come out for a couple of weeks — I’d be amazed if they’re not the worst ever that we’ve seen.

“We think somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying as a consequence of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care each week.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Covid: People urged to wear masks and stay at home if unwell as pressure on NHS mounts

People have been urged to wear face coverings and remain at home if feeling unwell, as an already crisis-stricken NHS faces down multiple waves of winter illnesses.With children returning to school at a time when high levels of flu, Covid-19 and scarlet fever are all being reported, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued fresh guidance in a bid to minimise the diseases’ spread.Parents have been urged to keep children at home if they are unwell and have a fever, with adults told to only go out if necessary and wear face coverings if they are ill and...
BBC

Unwell children in Jersey 'should be kept off school'

Parents of children who are unwell are being reminded by health bosses to keep them off school. Public Health said children should not attend if they felt unwell. It said parents should look out for symptoms of seasonal illnesses, including scarlet fever, flu and Covid-19, and ensure children only returned to school when they had recovered.
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?

The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...
Jalopnik

New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes

Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
The Independent

Mother shares Strep A warning signs after daughter, 6, left unable to walk by infection

A mother has shared Strep A warning signs after her daughter fell victim to the infection - leaving her hospitalised and unable to walk.Kadie Dolphin, 37, first noticed symptoms of the infection on 8 November - just hours later six year-old Nancie Rae was in hospital. She had severe swelling and was unable to walk.She has now made a full recovery but the mother-of-five has shared the harrowing experience to help other parents recognise the symptoms in their own children.“The doctors said that it being caught early was reason she got well so quickly,” Ms Dolphin said. “I...
Vice

COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
954K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy