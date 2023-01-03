ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers go wild for cut-price B&M bedding that’ll keep you warm in winter & you can nab it from just a quid

By Chloe Morgan
 5 days ago
WITH the chilly weather looking to stay, people are desperately trying to find cheap ways to stay warm at home - without having to turn on the heating.

And it turns out, you could just find the perfect solution in B&M's January sales.

Shoppers praise B&M's hugely discounted bedding which costs as little as £1 Credit: Extreme Couponing and Bargains/Facebook

One woman named Jess Johnson took to Facebook group B&M Bargains, Extreme Money Saving Deals and More and posted a snap of several different duvets she bought from the home store which all had one thing in common - they were heavily discounted.

Alongside the image, she penned: "13 different style duvets, meant to cost £210, all scanned in at £1."

A second delighted shopper named Denise McCarron shared a photo of her £1 king size duvet, which originally retailed at £25, on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group.

She penned: "Right place right time today for a bargain."

The posts have racked up thousands of likes and comments between them - with many congratulating the savvy shoppers on their cut price finds.

"Well done. I'm off to the Walsall branch tomorrow I'm going to make a beeline for the bedding with my scanner and hope for some luck!" wrote one.

A second congratulated: "Wow! That's awesome!"

A third enthused: "Well done! Wish I was lucky enough to find one, I've been looking at different stores near me no luck yet."

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Great find, well done!"

Another tagged a friend and wrote: "Have you seen these? I could make you some curtains outta these for the new place!"

A further commended: "Brilliant would love that."

And one more added: "What a great bargain you got. Well done!"

Elsewhere, others all had the same one question.

"I would love to know how people get these bargains," noted one.

Another similarly asked: "How do people get hold of these bargains?!? Just can't seem to find any."

"Desperately need new bedding."

And a further social media user admitted: "I'm jealous - no bargains where I live."

