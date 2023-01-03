ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tom Brady and LeBron James ‘praying’ for Damar Hamlin as quarterback says shock injury puts NFL ‘into perspective’

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N078o_0k25wXnT00

TOM BRADY joined LeBron James in sending a heartfelt message to Damar Hamlin with the Buffalo Bills star fighting for his life.

Bills safety Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field during the MNF game between Buffalo and Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39u5zH_0k25wXnT00
Tom Brady sent his support to Damar Hamlin Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qb7Ul_0k25wXnT00
LeBron James also sent prayers to the Buffalo Bills player Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bcz79_0k25wXnT00
The Bills safety collapsed during Buffalo's game with the Bengals Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFOcZ_0k25wXnT00
He suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital Credit: Getty

The former Pittsburgh corner was given CPR on the field before being transferred to hospital.

It was later confirmed by the Bills that he had suffered a cardiac arrest and was "sedated but listed in critical condition".

NFL officials called off the game less than an hour after the incident occurred.

Hamlin was tackled by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the contest at Paul Brown Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjEGX_0k25wXnT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6LS8_0k25wXnT00

The 24-year-old initially rose to his feet after the routine hit, before falling back to the ground.

NFL legend Brady tweeted an emotional message on Tuesday morning.

Brady wrote: "We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa.

"Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love.

"Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide."

NBA star LeBron also sent his support on Monday night, tweeting footage of Hamlin hugging his family before the game.

He wrote: "Praying for you kid!!! [prayer emojis]"

The Lakers star had earlier commented on the shocking incident after LA's 121-115 win over Charlotte Hornets.

James said: "My thoughts and super prayers goes up to the skies above for [Damar's] family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL.

"It's definitely the right call [to suspend the game]

"I'm a huge fan of the NFL, you never wanna see anything like that happen.

"The safety of players in all sports is always the most important."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
