Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Wednesday High School Bowling
Indian Lake traveled to Springfield to bowl against Tecumseh Wednesday. The Lady Lakers were victorious with a total score of 2158 to 1880. Kayleigh Zedlitz led the Lakers with 178 & 168 for 341 series, while Addison Castle rolled a 176. The Lakers next match is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10 when they take on Urbana at Southwest Bowl at 4 pm.
peakofohio.com
Raider boys swim to 1st place, Lady Raiders take 3rd at Trotwood
The Benjamin Logan varsity swim team competed in a 9-team invitational Wednesday evening in Trotwood. The Raider boys took 1st place, scoring 353 points to defeat Franklin, Miamisburg, London, Graham, Urbana, Lima Senior, Union City Mississinawa Valley, and West-Liberty Salem. Scoring for the boys was:. 200 Medley Relay (2nd) Luke...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs split with Tecumseh; Graham sweeps North Union – Tuesday bowling scores
The Bellefontaine varsity girls beat Tecumseh 2,602 – 1,964 at TP Lanes. Leading the Lady Chiefs was Freshman Gracie Hood with a 460 series (203, 257), Kayla Watkins fired a 394 series (214, 180), Chloe Heminger rolled a 380 series (212, 168), Aubrey Hudson tallied a 351 series (158, 193), and Haylee Yelton added a 172 game.
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs top Wapakoneta; WL-S boys sweep Greenon – Tuesday basketball scores
The Bellefontaine varsity girls beat Wapakoneta 49-36. Quinlan Zedeker led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, Lexi Robinson tallied 13 points, Tiffany Boop chipped in with 9 points and 4 assists, Alexza Clifton had 5 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, and Parker Penhorwood recorded 5 points and 3 assists.
peakofohio.com
Thomas R. Smith
Thomas R. Smith, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 11:48 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 7, 1946, the son of the late Raymond M. and Eva Marie (Purdon) Smith. On...
peakofohio.com
Robert “Bob” Houchins
Robert “Bob” Houchins, 83, of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at Mary Rutan Hospital. Bob was born in Manhattan, NY on March 22, 1939, to the late Robert and Margaret Houchins of Lakeview, where he loved to return and visit with family. He is survived by his 3 sisters: Mary (Richard) Downing, Sue (Jim) Brake, Nancy (Ron) Leonard, his brother Richard (Marilyn) Houchins, and his brother-in-law Jim (Barb) Timms. Bob was proceeded in death by 2 sisters; Maureen Liberatore, and Margie Armstrong, and 4 brothers-in-law; Weasel Liberatore, David Armstrong, Mike Groves, and Terry Timms.
peakofohio.com
Shirley A. Strawser
Shirley was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 24, 1938, to the late Howard H. and Esther Mae (Graham) Heminger. She married Glenn L. Strawser on September 7, 1968, in Rushsylvania, and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2012. Shirley was also preceded in death by a sister Norma Jean Alspaugh, and a brother Larry Heminger.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
peakofohio.com
’23-’24 freshman scheduling meeting set
Bellefontaine High School counselors will host a scheduling session for parents/guardians of 8th-graders on Monday, January 9th at 6 p.m. The session will be held in the HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA. Counselors will discuss graduation requirements for the Class of 2027 and scheduling for the 2023-2024 school year. All parents/guardians are...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
miamivalleytoday.com
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
Sidney Daily News
First baby of 2023
Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
peakofohio.com
Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River
A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn
A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
peakofohio.com
Crissman to run for Mayor of Bellefontaine; will oppose Mayor Stahler
Retired firefighter and paramedic Dave Crissman threw his hat in the ring for Mayor of Bellefontaine. Crissman announced his candidacy on Tuesday. He will be running as a Republican in the May 2nd primary election and will oppose current Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler. Crissman served the Bellefontaine community for over...
Comments / 0