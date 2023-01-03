Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!" the actress captioned a photo gallery from her family holiday celebrations Kate Hudson is enjoying her Christmas with the ones she loves most. On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared photos from her holiday celebrations with family, including her three kids posing together. Hudson, 43, shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The actress and Fabletics co-founder's Instagram post also included older brother Oliver...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post
The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos
Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
Kate Hudson & Mom Goldie Hawn Go Shopping With Her Daughter Rani Rose, 4, In Aspen: Photos
Goldie Hawn spent some quality time with her daughter Kate Hudson and 4-year-old granddaughter Rani Rose. The First Wives Club icon, 77, stayed cozy in a pink pair of quilted snow pants, a black turtleneck and cream boots as she walked alongside Kate, 43, who held Rani in her arms before letting her walk a bit. The trio appeared to be checking out some of the high end shops in the village as they took in the picturesque scenery.
Khloé Kardashian Didn’t Love Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Calls Her Travis Barker Style a ‘Phase’
Damn, Khloé Kardashian…tell Kourtney how you really feel!. Sometime before Khloé debuted her new ’70s-inspired bangs, the reality star went head-to-head with sister Kourtney Kardashian for the latest installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test…and let's just say she didn't hold back. I mean, she was strapped to a polygraph test—can she really be blamed for being honest?
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are back in Aspen, Colorado as they prepare for the holidays. Both Hawn, 77, and longtime partner Russell, 71, were spotted in the ski resort town on Wednesday separately shopping for some final gifts on their list. Russell strolled about with a box in his...
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
Michelle Obama’s Fashion Transformation: 10 Looks That Forever Changed Her Style Legacy
Michelle Obama has spent the past month on tour to promote her book, “The Light We Carry.” It’s the second tome from the former first lady (her first book, “Becoming,” released in 2018, after she and President Barack Obama left the White House). The circuit has included late night talk shows and sold-out venues across the country, where Obama has conversed with the likes of Oprah, Conan O’Brien, Tyler Perry, Hoda Kotb and other boldface-named friends. The tour has also inevitably brought about another round of style moments for one of history’s most fashion-forward first ladies. This time, though, Obama raised...
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos
The actress tied the knot with Ben Affleck during a private Las Vegas ceremony in July Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and...
Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's oldest child shared the exciting news with her younger siblings that big sister Ireland Baldwin is expecting in a sweet video on Instagram Monday Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's little girl was excited to share some big news with her younger siblings. On Monday, the yoga pro, 38, shared a video on Instagram where the actor sits with his younger kids as daughter Carmen, 9, explains to the rest of their brood that big sister Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mom. "So...
Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For Making 'Not True' Claim About Andy Cohen
Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about the alleged tension between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. After Cohen, 54, notably dissed Seacrest live on air during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast, the American Idol host, 48, joked about potential remaining tension between the two, claiming that Cohen snubbed him during the recent NYE celebration over the weekend.
Kate Hudson Finally Responds To Dane Cook Calling Her His ‘Worst’ On-Screen Kiss
Nothing says end of the year like a truth bomb! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson, 43, threw some shade at comedian Dane Cook, 50, for calling her his “worst” kiss during a 2014 interview on Watch What Happens Live. The blonde beauty sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Dec. 29 and did not hold back on her thoughts about Dane. When “I Like That” singer Janelle Monáe, 37, asked Kate to compare some of her onscreen kisses, Janelle showed Kate a photo of Dane and that’s when it got messy. “Oh no! No, canceled,” the 43-year-old said with a face of disgust.
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava, 23, Visits The ER For The New Year: Photo
Ava Phillippe kicked off her 2023 off with a trip to the emergency room! The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve to reveal she had a bit of an accident while walking about and injured her foot. “Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself in the hospital. “All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels. 🙃.”
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Gushes Over Daughter Alex's New Puppy: 'I'm a Grandmother!'
On Monday, the Food Network star's daughter, Alex Drummond, introduced George the puppy on Instagram Ree Drummond has a fluffy new family member! On Monday, the Food Network star's daughter, Alex Drummond, shared that she and her husband, Mauricio Scott — who married in May 2021 — recently welcomed a puppy to their family. "Our hearts will never be the same! Welcome to the fam, George. 🥰" Alex, 25, wrote on Instagram Monday, sharing the news with over 227,000 followers. The Pioneer Woman star, 53, couldn't resist commenting...
Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays
Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
Blake Lively's Before-and-After Pregnancy Photo Proves She Can Troll Just as Well as Ryan Reynolds
The internet loves a Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively moment, whether it's a little impromptu shoe photoshop or a birthday takedown. However, Lively's latest post skips out on trolling her husband and takes aim at her trainer. In a new post on her Instagram feed, Lively gave her followers an update on her pregnancy — and pointing out that any pregnancy workouts seem to be doing the opposite of what exercise usually does. The first photo shows her pre-pregnancy and the second has her looking very, very pregnant.
