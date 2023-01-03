Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of GhostLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Related
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Study decodes ‘unexpected danger’ that lurked under ancient Mayan cities
Ancient Maya cities were contaminated with “dangerous” levels of mercury that may have posed a health hazard to the people living in the mesoamerican civilisation, according to new research.The review of studies, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, found the “unexpected danger” of mercury pollution beneath the soil surface of cities of the ancient Maya in Mesoamerica likely caused due to the frequent use of mercury and mercury-containing products by the people of this time between 250 and 1100 CE.“Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain, until...
Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses
Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
Archaeologists uncover oldest known weapon tips used in Americas
Archaeologists have uncovered projectile points used by early Americans in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the continent.Researchers, including those from the Oregon State University in the US, say the findings help fill gaps in the history of how early humans in the Americas crafted and used stone weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points are razor sharp, ranging from about 1.3-5cm (0.5-2in) long, and are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to the study, published last week in the journal Science Advances.The projectile points are characterised by two distinct ends – one...
Decoding the Mysteries of Near Death Experiences: What Scientific Research Reveals?
Near-death, experiences have mystified people for centuries. From tales of out-of-body experiences to a sense of peace and light, people who have had these experiences often describe them as life-altering. Now, thanks to scientific research, we can start to unravel the mysteries of near-death experiences. With a combination of brain scans, interviews, and studies, scientists are beginning to understand more about what happens when people near death. From what we know so far, it appears that near-death experiences are a combination of physical and psychological phenomena, with the potential to offer insight into our existence and the afterlife. As we continue to decode the mysteries of near-death experiences, we may find that they provide valuable insight into the nature of life and death.
Technological invention and disruption has slowed down dramatically, scientists warn
The pace of scientific disruption and technological invention has slowed down considerably, scientists have found.A new paper warns that the vast amount of new scientific and technological knowledge does not appear to be contributing to new disruptive finding and innovations.Scientists sought to examine whether technological process was speeding up or slowing. To do so, they examined 45 million scientific papers and 3.9 million patents, taken from across six decades.They analysed that information with a tool known as the CD index, which measures the effect that papers and patents have on citations in science and technology. That is able to give...
‘Surprising differences’ in how plant-eating dinosaurs ate their food found by scientists
Scientists have found there were “surprising differences” in the way herbivorous dinosaurs consumed a diet of plants, an advance that reveals more on how feeding evolved in the prehistoric reptiles.Researchers from the University of Bristol in the UK used CT scans of dinosaur skulls to track the evolution of early plant-eating dinosaurs reconstructing jaw muscles and measuring the animals’ bite force.While previous studies have shown how different dinosaurs consumed their food, relatively little is known about how they evolved their preferred eating styles.In the new study, published on Tuesday in the journal Current Biology, they analysed five skulls of...
20,000-year-old cave painting 'dots' are the earliest written language, study claims. But not everyone agrees.
Stone Age dots, lines and Y-shaped marks might represent a type of proto-writing created by hunter-gatherers who lived in Europe at least 20,000 years ago.
BBC
Amateur archaeologist helps crack Ice Age cave art code
Ice Age hunter-gatherers in Europe used cave drawings to record detailed information about the lives of animals around them, a new study claims. Markings found on paintings dating back at least 20,000 years have long been suspected as having meaning but had not been decoded until now. The initial discovery...
natureworldnews.com
Frogs in Central and South America Have Rare Ability in Changing Transparent Appearance
New fascinating research revealed how selected frogs in Central and South America managed to conceal themselves, showing a rare ability to change into a transparent appearance to evade predators. Animals in the wildlife have their ways of hiding and catching their prey. They might conceal inside a habitat, plant or...
How tracking technology is transforming our understanding of animal behaviour
Biologging is the practice of attaching devices to animals so that scientific data can be collected. For decades, basic biologgers have been used to relay physiological data including an animal’s heart rate or body temperature. But now, new technologies are affording scientists a more advanced insight into the behaviour of animals as they move through their natural environment undisturbed.
Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention
Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
Washington Examiner
Science teacher says biology lessons on cells are 'capitalist indoctrination'
A middle school science teacher in Minnesota reportedly claimed that biology cell lessons are steeped with "capitalist indoctrination." The teacher, Mandi Jung, works at Highland Park Middle School in St. Paul, Minnesota, and has made a habit of posting videos on TikTok touting her far-left views. "Lately, there's been a...
Science News
Meet the first Black American to earn an evolutionary biology Ph.D.
It’s both good and bad that the first Black American to earn a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology is not a long-ago hidden figure but a contemporary scientist. On the upside, there’s no agonizing over papers no one saved, no stitching together other people’s memoirs to guess what pioneering might have felt like. Instead, Joseph L. Graves Jr., who finished his degree in 1988, tells his story himself in A Voice in the Wilderness.
ScienceBlog.com
Mayas utilized market-based economics, research finds
More than 500 years ago in the midwestern Guatemalan highlands, Maya people bought and sold goods with far less oversight from their rulers than many archeologists previously thought. That’s according to a new study in Latin American Antiquity that shows the ruling K’iche’ elite took a hands-off approach when it...
ancientpages.com
How Did Hunter-Gatherers Spread Knowledge Of Pottery Vast Distances Over A Short Period Of Time?
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Analysis of more than 1,200 vessels from hunter-gatherer sites has shown that pottery-making techniques spread vast distances over a short period of time through the transmission of social traditions. The team, which includes researchers from the University of York and the British Museum, analyzed the...
brytfmonline.com
Historian discusses the role of women in prehistoric times – 01/03/2023 – Science
Anyone who was a child of the 80s probably remembers the cartoon “The Flintstones”. The story takes place in the prehistoric city Bedrock, where the family that gave the cartoon its name lived: Fred Flintstone, the main character, was the “provider”, who worked and got the game, while his wife Wilma took care of the housework and childcare, Bambam and Pedritta.
Comments / 0