Laughing@Conservatives Crying
2d ago

It is sad to see HKFL close! I’ve been going there ever since I’ve moved to the Peninsula. Weekend dim sum was always a great experience.

Eater

After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed

Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
Eater

‘He Encompassed Hospitality’: Much-Loved San Francisco Bar Talent Ilya Romanov Has Died

Ilya Romanov, a prominent bar manager and a beloved member of the San Francisco hospitality industry, died on December 30 from a fall. He was 33 years old. Romanov was most recently known as the friendly face behind the stick at Bar Iris, the sister cocktail bar to Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant, Nisei. Romanov captained Iris to its opening in October 2021, designing the layout for the two-well bar himself, overseeing construction and design details, selecting glassware, hiring and training the staff, and developing the cocktail menu. Nisei chef David Yoshimura spent much of the last year or so working alongside Romanov nearly every day — as Romanov moved through the bar’s crawl space to fix electrical wiring, worked to get the place ready for opening, and created a menu meant to match Nisei’s big ambitions.
sfstandard.com

Archival Photos From San Francisco’s Stormy, Flooded Past

As Wednesday’s storm continues to brew, San Francisco and the Bay Area are bracing for what could be historically significant impacts brought on by extreme rain and heavy winds. But this week’s onslaught would not be the first, nor will it likely be the last, time the Bay Area...
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night

San Francisco is a city with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Francisco:. 1. Lombard Street - Lombard Street is known for its winding, curvy road and stunning views of the city. However, it is also rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who was killed in a car accident on the street. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure standing on the side of the road, as well as hearing strange noises and experiencing strange occurrences while driving on the street.
KQED

As a Filipino American, Dungeness Crab Was Part of My OG San Francisco Childhood

Frisco Foodies is a recurring column in which a San Francisco local shares food memories of growing up in a now rapidly changing city. never learned how to fish when I was growing up in San Francisco, but I did learn how to go crabbing. We lived on Treasure Island — or T.I., as the locals call it — back when the man-made island was still an active naval base. All through my childhood, I was surrounded by the damp, salty smell of waves crashing upon an artificial seawall — the cawing of gulls, faint tapping of metal hooks on flagpoles and ever-present foghorn in the distance.
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
